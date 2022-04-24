HUNTINGTON — For over 50 years, the American Heart Association has partnered with local businesses and community teams to host the Huntington Heart Walk.
“We are so excited to return in-person here in Huntington,” said Michelle Loehr, executive director of the American Heart Association. “Due to the pandemic, we haven’t been in-person for this event since 2019.”
Hundreds turned out to start the walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Ritter Park.
“We had a little over 200 people walk in 2019 and we are expecting the same, if not more, today,” Loehr said.
She said the goal is to raise $110,000 to fund research that can be used to help fight against the No. 1 killer of Americans, heart disease, and the No. 5 killer, strokes.
“We are so excited to see the Huntington area once again get to come together in this fight, especially with all we’ve been through during this pandemic,” said Amanda Sosebee, development director for the American Heart Association. “We are so excited to see all of the smiling faces of our community teams, volunteers, sponsors and, of course, our survivors.”
Dean White, 68, of Hurricane, is a survivor and came to walk with his daughter Kristen.
“I had heart surgery July 23, 2019, and I still go to cardiac rehab up in Teays Valley,” White said. “To show our support, we are going to do at least one lap and then see how we do.”
Sosebee said heart survivors wore special red caps and stroke survivors wore white ones.
“If you want to know why you help, just look at our red cap and white cap survivors,” Sosebee said. “They are all the motivation you need.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.