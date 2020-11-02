HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington will have an additional $608,350.13 to spend on paving projects next year following the settlement of a statewide lawsuit.
The money is the city’s share of the $101.35 million settlement reached by state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey last week in a lawsuit against 11 asphalt and paving companies accused of establishing a monopoly on road paving projects throughout West Virginia.
The city’s share will be used for twice-a-year paving projects in spring 2021 in addition to another estimated $600,000 that will remain for paving after fall 2020 paving projects are completed, according to city communications director Bryan Chambers.
The city typically has paving projects in the spring and fall each year, but more than $1 million in paving projects were delayed in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Work on those 31 projects — costing an estimated $1,050,468 — started in September and the city was notified by West Virginia Paving recently that project was nearly complete. The fall list — 46 projects costing an estimated $1.3 million — of paving is set to begin soon, Chambers said.
A settlement with West Virginia Paving Inc., Kelly Paving Inc., American Asphalt & Aggregate Inc. and eight related companies was announced last week by state officials after the companies agreed to settle claims brought against them by the state Department of Transportation and six local governments — Beckley, Bluefield, Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and Kanawha County.
It includes $101.35 million in cash and credits and a mix of “non-monetary terms to restore competition among paving companies. Of that, $30.35 million was paid up front to the plaintiffs, including a combined share of $4.4 million for the six local governments.
The remaining funds will be an additional $71 million in credits for past and future roadwork over the next seven years.