HUNTINGTON — Have an issue? Let the City of Huntington know via its new reporting platform.
Using Huntington WV 311, available as an app for Androids and iPhones, residents can make reports about quality-of-life issues or find information about city services. According to a press release from the city, users can submit photos, descriptions and more.
The City of Huntington partnered with SeeClickFix for the platform, which gives city officials a centralized service request management system to resolve issues while engaging residents. Founded in 2008, SeeClickFix aims to give residents tools to document quality-of-life concerns and gives governments tools to manage reports.
Users can also view, comment on and vote to fix problems submitted by neighbors. Residents can create “watch areas” and get notifications for issues reported in their neighborhood and follow the progress of those requests. The app also provides information to learn about topics such as voting, parking and more.
Mayor Steve Williams first announced Huntington WV 311 in his 2022 State of the City Address. He credited a leadership team of city employees led by Communications Director Bryan Chambers, Director of Planning and Development Scott Lemley and Director of Council and Citizen Engagement Mark Bates for the system.
The Mayor’s Office received 72,020 phone calls regarding all areas of concern in the past year, Williams said. In 2021, the office was also sent 1,327 emails as well as calls from City Council members regarding issues.
“The system will provide an … up-to-date response to the issue and provide council members a means through which they can track complaints or simple requests,” the mayor said in his remarks.
Brainstorming sessions were conducted during fall 2020 among employees, which found that while service requests were addressed, the process could be more efficient for employees and residents. For the past several months, beta testers within the community gave feedback on the system.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
