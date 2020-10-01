HUNTINGTON — A case against a man accused of shooting a dog that later died from its injuries will be presented to a grand jury after he waived his right to a preliminary evidence hearing Wednesday in Cabell Magistrate Court.
Robert Sturm, 37, of Huntington, faces a felony animal cruelty charge after he was accused of shooting a dog in the 200 block of Springdale Avenue. The Labrador was 8 weeks old at the time of its death.
Sturm was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, and a magistrate judge ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward. The evidence will now be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.
According to animal rescue group Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP), the dog, named Smokey, was shot in the abdomen by Sturm while the dog was playing outside his home Sept. 20. ASAP took on vetting responsibility for the dog after the owner surrendered it due to not being able to pay for needed surgery.
A criminal complaint stated the dog was shot with a BB gun and later a pellet rifle because it was barking.
Despite receiving that surgery, the dog died four days later due to the injuries.
More than a dozen advocates against animal violence, including ASAP President Martha Cummings, stood outside the courthouse Wednesday decrying Sturm’s actions.
“He did it deliberately because he was annoyed with the dog. A week before we had another in the ER that had been shot and we had to amputate the leg, and he survived,” she said. “It’s an ongoing issue, and we are saying enough is enough. We’ve got to start holding people accountable.”
Cummings said ASAP spent $2,113 on veterinary bills for the dog and will ask the defendant to repay that pending the outcome of his case.
Sturm faces a one- to five-year prison sentence if convicted.