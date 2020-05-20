Huntington animal rescue agency nets $2K in contest
HUNTINGTON — Though the group didn’t win the top prize of $10,000, the Huntington-based nonprofit One By One Animal Advocates is a $2,000 Freshpet Fresh Start grant recipient for the Southeast region.
A small local organization, One By One Animal Advocates’ goal is to help animals in local animal shelters, as well as those in the community, find homes or rescues, and to reduce the rate of euthanasia due to overpopulation.
Winners were chosen by online votes. One By One Animal Advocates was one of 1,200 organizations nominated as a part of the Fresh Start program in 2020, and just one of 10 winners in the U.S. to receive a $2,000 grant.
“We can’t thank you enough for the votes, shares and especially for the wonderful comments you posted,” One By One posted to its Facebook page. “We will take the $2,000 and continue helping the animals of the Tri-State region.”
The Fresh Start program, which was started in 2018 to provide support for overlooked cats and dogs who are often deemed unadoptable, was moved from September to April this year to meet the growing financial needs of shelters during the COVID crisis.