HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter still needs volunteers to help walk dogs during the day.
Andrea Parkins, office manager and administrative assistant, said the shelter is experiencing a staff shortage like many local businesses that is worsened by staff illnesses. On any given day, she said there is an average of three to five people to help walk the dogs, but lately, there have been a lot less.
“For the dogs, most importantly, it’s about more socialization — they get the exercises; they get to be out of the shelter. For some of them, it’s a super stressful environment, just being around that many dogs and not being able to do exactly what they want to do,” Parkins said. “(Walking) is a good way to get them out and just kind of say, ‘Hey, I’m not confined.’”
Volunteers can walk the dogs along the shelter’s property between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday by first creating a volunteer account online and scheduling times to visit the shelter, according to the website. Having experience with dogs before volunteering is not a requirement, although it is recommended.
Volunteers should be at least 13 years old, and those 16 and under require parent or guardian supervision. Waivers for volunteers under 18 should be signed by an adult.
Dogs at the shelter are assigned levels according to their excitement and aggression levels. Parkins said the shelter tries to match volunteers with dogs they can easily handle and that need the exercise, although a volunteer can walk multiple different dogs at different times while volunteering.
Riley Winslow, a Marshall University volleyball player, said her coaches encouraged the teammates to volunteer to walk the dogs in the spring as a way to give back to the community that supports them. Since then, she has volunteered to walk dogs at the shelter four times, giving a little attention to a few different dogs, one at a time, to spread the love.
“I had no idea that the shelters were like this, so packed full of sweet, loving dogs that people don’t know about,” Winslow said. “I just wanted to be able to spend time with animals, and I realized that this is such an easy way to do it.”
Winslow is a third-year student from New Albany, Indiana. She is attached to her dog at home, although she does not have time to visit her dog while at school.
While Winslow cannot adopt another dog to keep in her college apartment, she plans to keep returning to the shelter to give attention to the dogs as long as she goes to Marshall, because it is an easy alternative to adopting.
“I like just giving them a little bit of happiness for the day,” Winslow said. “They get really scared when you get them out, because all the dogs start barking. Their tails are between their legs and they start shaking … But then I got (the dog) out here and his demeanor completely changed. It’s seeing them calm down and being able to just be like dogs for a little while and just be their happy selves, because they’re scared and sad when they’re inside.”
Winslow goes back to the shelter every week with her teammate, Brynn Brown, who said having quiet time to go out and walk a dog gives her a “peace of mind” for the week. Brown did not have experience with dogs prior to volunteering, but since she started, she said she has become more of a dog person.
Ashton McDonald is a med student at Marshall University from Winchester, Virginia, who volunteered Friday to walk a mixed-breed pup named Axl. She said she is always looking for something to do to help the community, and although she would help with anything the shelter asked for, walking the dogs is what they need now.
“If you like wandering outside, it’s relaxing; and if you like dogs, too, you just have to be OK with cleaning up after them,” McDonald said.
Parkins said volunteers can also sign up for a “dog’s day out” where they can take dogs that are great with people and situations for a day to go to the park, drive around or just hang out. She said the shelter has had store owners in the past take out a dog for the day to hang out in their store and greet customers.
“It’s enriching. As opposed to being here, they get to go out to the play yard, they get to go do things, but the reality is they’re still here; they’re still not in a home,” Parkins said.
“For people, if you love animals, if you enjoy being around animals, you get to meet a dog; you get to watch it kind of relax and open up. For any animal lover who enjoys doing something like that, the rewards are kind of obvious.”
To become a volunteer for the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter to walk the dogs, take them on field trips or help take care of the animals in other ways, visit www.hcwanimalshelter.com/volunteer-your-time or call the shelter at 304-696-5551.