HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter still needs volunteers to help walk dogs during the day.

Andrea Parkins, office manager and administrative assistant, said the shelter is experiencing a staff shortage like many local businesses that is worsened by staff illnesses. On any given day, she said there is an average of three to five people to help walk the dogs, but lately, there have been a lot less.

