HUNTINGTON — The plaza outside the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington will soon see significant changes, like an outdoor music area, fresh landscaping and ADA-compliant spaces, after City Council approved a $1.293 million contract to start work on the project.
Council members approved the city’s contract with Wolf Creek Contractors, based in Waterford, Ohio, Monday evening at a special call meeting after months of planning with Edward Tucker Architects, GAI Consultants Inc. and arena officials.
“We want to take advantage of the warmer weather because this does involve concrete work,” said Cathy Burns, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
In total, the upgrades will cost about $2 million, and the majority will be paid for with proceeds from the downtown tax increment financing (TIF) district.
Burns said the HMDA closed on TIF bonds in December 2019, and those dollars must be spent by May 31, 2020.
Upgrades to the plaza at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 8th Street signal the beginning of the third phase of improvements to the civic arena in the past several years.
The building also received a fresh exterior paint job from orange to blue with an exterior mural, as well as a 12-foot-tall outdoor video screen.
In addition, the arena saw a complete overhaul of its convention center, a project that will further expand under the changes.
New pavers, seat walls and plant beds as well as different textures and colors of concrete are expected to create a “grand entry” to the arena, James Yost, a landscape designer with GAI Consultants Inc., said Monday.
An ADA-compliant outdoor performance area and seating, new entry canopies for the ticket office and convention center, as well as landscaping and lighting with an interactive water feature will also be included in the project.
Paris Signs, based in Huntington, also worked to create a custom screen wall that will bridge the gap between the convention center and outdoor space, Yost added.
To assist in the renovations which are expected to have positive impacts on the community, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., announced Monday a Land and Water Conservation Grant from the National Park Service will be awarded to the W.Va. Development Office toward the plaza upgrades.
“As we move towards a post-pandemic world, it is critical that we reinvest in our state to rebuild our economy,” Miller said in a news release. “This funding will play an important role in redeveloping and revitalizing our city. By upgrading the Mountain Health Arena, we will be able to attract more visitors to downtown Huntington and boost growth that will have a positive impact on the surrounding businesses in the community.”
The grant totals about $280,000, which will go toward the estimated $2 million cost of the project.