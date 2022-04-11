HUNTINGTON — Another local government approved a resolution to join a program that will distribute funds from opioid litigation statewide.
The Huntington City Council approved a memorandum of understanding to join West Virginia First, a program unveiled by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey earlier this year. A private nonprofit foundation will be created to distribute the funds.
Council members went into a 35-minute executive session ahead of the vote, as matters involved client-attorney privilege. All members present voted in favor. Councilman Tyler Bowen was absent Monday.
Rusty Webb, an attorney representing the city, was also present during Monday’s meeting. In the work session portion of the meeting, Mayor Steve Williams said the agreement was related to the city’s case in state court. The memorandum addresses how possible future funds from opioid litigation across the state would be spent as lawsuits reach settlement or trial. The goal is to spend funds on opioid crisis-related areas.
Cabell County commissioners recently approved the memorandum of understanding during a meeting last month. Other local governments in the area that have signed a similar agreement include Milton, Ceredo and Kenova, according to the attorney general’s office.
In other business, council members approved two related resolutions to buy and equip three patrol supervisor vehicles for the Huntington Police Department. The cost to buy the vehicles is $31,766 each and the estimate to equip a vehicle is $9,822.15, said Chief Karl Colder.
Another approved resolution authorized a contract to replace two electrical/traffic boxes, one in the 200th block of 7th Street and the other in the 200th block of 8th Street. The lowest bidder on the project was McDaniel Electric for $31,885, Public Works Director Jim Insco said.
The City Council also passed the authorization of a freshwater mussel survey for the Harris Riverfront Park marina for the cost of $58,763. Last summer, the council approved a similar study but the city rebid the project after the scope of the work had to be increased, said Dan Underwood, the city’s director of purchasing.
Council members approved an ordinance regarding a portion of 16th Street West. Martin Steel petitioned to abandon the property to limit foot and vehicle traffic for public safety and security, said City Planner Janney Lockman. The land, which is 16th Street West between Jefferson Avenue and property owned by the company, was appraised at $15,400.
“We’ve been buying up several abandoned, dilapidated properties around the area. So, we’re just trying to clean it up securely,” said Brad McNeill of Martin Steel to council members. He said the company plans to buy other houses in the area for the same purpose.
The first reading of an ordinance to transfer 1801 to 1803 Charleston Avenue to the Huntington Land Bank Fast Track Authority was also heard during the meeting. A first-time homebuyer is buying property adjacent to the land and requested it to extend the backyard. City Attorney Scott Damron said the city would have to auction it off instead of directly transferring it to the owner. The land bank can make the direct transfer.
Two members of the public addressed the council at the end of the meeting. Joseph Crutcher cautioned council members if exemptions based on religion were added as an amendment to a recently passed ordinance to give sober living home residents tenants’ rights. Ron Mallory, who also showed a poster of a home in his neighborhood, asked council members to address trash on the property.