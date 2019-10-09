HUNTINGTON — More than 90 businesses, agencies and hospitals are hiring in the Huntington area, based on the turnout of employers at a Huntington Area Job Fair on Tuesday.
About 100 hopefuls attended the fair at the St. Mary’s Conference Center, which attracted a mix of people about to enter the workforce, people between jobs and people seeking to start new careers.
Among the companies and organizations hiring in the region are American Electric Power, Alcon Research, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Hospice of Huntington, the Huntington Police Department, Madison Park Health Care, Prestera, the Tri-State Airport, St. Mary’s Medical Center and the U.S. Postal Service, among others.
Several people who stopped by a booth for the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) were recently laid off and looking to start a new career path, said Brian Frazier, mobility manager. The TTA is hiring van operators with Class D licenses and bus operators with CDL certification.
“The turnout has been really great,” Frazier said. “I’m shocked because there are more qualified people here than I expected.”
Valley Health Systems was seeking licensed practical nurses, clinical coordinators, receptionists and scribes. Valley Health has about 40 locations, including one about to be opened in Milton. The positions range in required experience, which many people seemed to appreciate Tuesday, said Lora Wells, materials management coordinator. A majority of the people who stopped by her booth were looking to try something new or reenter the workforce, she said.
There are more than 103 vacancies at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, said human resource assistants Joyce Jarrett and James McGowan.
“It is everything from dietary, housekeeping, pharmacy, to nurses, to doctors, to maintenance — every department,” Jarrett said.
Jarrett and McGowan said the biggest obstacle in hiring people at the hospital is finding applicants who can pass a background check and preemployment drug screen.
Also at the job fair were representatives with the Cabell County Career Technology Center. It’s important to make contacts with employers and forward those contacts to students preparing to graduate from high school, said Deborah Chapman, academy coordinator for Huntington High and the Career Technology Center.
Tuesday’s job fair was sponsored by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), WorkForce West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Commerce. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., was listed as a distinguished guest.
“There’s no better sign of a strong economy than employers wanting to hire people,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “With a broad mix of businesses attending who need to hire more people to offer their product or service, I hope we were also able to help our residents find new opportunities and better themselves.”