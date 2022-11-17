HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals annulled the law license of a Huntington attorney earlier this month.
The annulment was filed against David R. Tyson on Nov. 3 and included the filed formal charges against Tyson from the state Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel. Vouchers reviewed in the case against Tyson dated back to August 2015, according to the document filed by the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.
The charges filed by the Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel in December 2020 against Tyson included five counts. The counts stem from two counts of billing vouchers submitted to the Public Defender Services Corp. on multiple occasions and three counts that resulted from complaints filed by Tyson’s former clients.
In the 2020 case, Tyson’s law license was suspended for three years and he was to have $58,812.46 withheld from unpaid vouchers for restitution as well as a payment of $3,225 to a former client. In the 2022 case, his license was annulled by voluntary consent.
Tyson was admitted to the West Virginia State Bar on Sept. 30, 1980.
He serves on the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Board of Directors and Marshall Artists Series Board of Directors. He was formerly a member of the President’s Advisory Committee for the Arts at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Since the first claims, Tyson’s law license has been suspended a couple times due to the claims but was ultimately annulled.
“As a result of stipulations entered into in Case No. 20-1027, the parties agreed to certain proposed sanctions including a two (2) year suspension,” Justice Tim Armstead wrote in the opinion. “The Hearing Panel Subcommittee adopted most of the recommended sanctions but increased the length of Mr. Tyson’s recommended suspension. The HPS recommended that Mr. Tyson’s law license be suspended for a period of three (3) years.”
The Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel filed another petition, Case No. 22-0342, in May, which requested, with the voluntary consent of Tyson, the annulment of Tyson’s license to practice law in West Virginia pursuant to Rule 3.25 of the Rules of Lawyer Disciplinary Procedure.
Tyson was informed of the complaints in 2017, according to the West Virginia Supreme Court, and reviewed 48 vouchers submitted between Aug. 17, 2015, and Feb. 24, 2017. Tyson admitted the vouchers had errors but they were unintentional.
Requested by the Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel, Tyson explained nine additional vouchers submitted in 2017 and 2018. Tyson admitted to charging over 24 hours on four different days and 15 hours or more each day on an additional 11 days.
The voucher charges were argued to be errors in the billing system and Tyson or his office did not receive a follow-up to fix the errors.
“Due to the gravity of the conduct involved in Case No. 20-1027, we wish to make it clear that our decision to annul Mr. Tyson’s license to practice law in the State of West Virginia does not moot or nullify in any way the sanctions that we are imposing in Case No. 20-1027,” the opinion stated.
