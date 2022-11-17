The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals annulled the law license of a Huntington attorney earlier this month.

The annulment was filed against David R. Tyson on Nov. 3 and included the filed formal charges against Tyson from the state Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel. Vouchers reviewed in the case against Tyson dated back to August 2015, according to the document filed by the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

