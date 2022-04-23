HUNTINGTON — The Dutch Miller Auto Group has pledged a gift of $1 million to the Marshall University Foundation to go toward the cost of the university’s new business school.
The Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation is currently being built in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue — at the former location of the Flats on 4th — in Huntington. The facility will house Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business.
Chris Miller, co-owner of the Dutch Miller Auto Group and member of the Marshall University Board of Governors, said the correlation and connection between adding thousands of students and what they will do for the city of Huntington is substantial.
“I cannot imagine anything more important to the overall success of the economic development of the city of Huntington and the region than doing our part to help fund a business school that will revolutionize and transform the way we do business in the 21st and 22nd centuries,” he said.
The new facility came to fruition starting with a $25 million gift from Brad D. Smith, who is now president of Marshall, and his wife, Alys.
The 78,000-square foot building will host nine classroom spaces, computer and finance labs, a makerspace, and student service and professional engagement centers. An atrium/auditorium can hold more than 360 people for dining and receptions, and it can be turned into separate spaces for multiple events at once.
Construction on the location started earlier this month. The center is expected to welcome students from the Lewis College of Business in spring 2024.
Ron Area, CEO of the foundation, said the donation will make a major impact.
“It is only possible through the generous support of individuals like Chris Miller and his family,” he said. “We are proud to team with great partners like the Dutch Miller Automotive Group and others in bringing the very best educational opportunities to the students at Marshall University.”
Dutch Miller Auto was founded by H.D. “Dutch” Miller in 1961 with the opening of Dutch Miller Chevrolet in Huntington. It employs about 300 people in the Tri-State area, along with serving the greater Charlotte, North Carolina, metro area.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
