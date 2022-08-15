HUNTINGTON — A $2 million grant will aid the City of Huntington in establishing support for those suffering substance use disorder.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded the grant, which will be administered over a four-year period. A city press release said the funds will be used to “establish a process for helping those suffering from substance use disorder navigate treatment and recovery support services and provide more training for first responders and key community agencies that are on the front lines of the substance use epidemic.” The project will be called Training Responders to Assess, Initiate, & Navigate, or TRAIN.
The training will be available for local first responders and community agencies on topics about the “development, advancement and treatment of substance use disorder.” The goal is to train more than 550 people over the four-year period. Agencies include Huntington Police and Fire departments, PROACT, Quick Response Team (QRT), the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, peer recovery coaches, community health workers and Harmony House.
An advisory board of state and city leaders, first responders, people who have experienced substance use disorder and homelessness, and prevention, treatment and recovery professionals will support Training Responders to Assess, Initiate, & Navigate.
“While Huntington has gained recognition as a city that develops innovative solutions to address the substance use epidemic, we acknowledge that this epidemic is constantly evolving, and we must always be vigilant and prepared,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a press release. “The TRAIN project will ensure that fewer individuals suffering from this scourge fall through the cracks in treatment and recovery and that those who are on the front lines are better equipped.
“I also would like to thank Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Joe Manchin, state and county officials, Marshall Health, PROACT, state and county officials, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and several of our community agencies for supporting this project. This is yet again a testament to the partnerships that our community has built to address our most challenging issues.”
The grant will aid in developing a HIPAA-compliant network to share information. Case navigators can minimize gaps in treatment by improving outreach and increasing compliance with treatment and recovery services. Navigators can also build on current strengths of existing case managers and peer recovery support specialists.
Lyn O’Connell, Ph.D., associate director of the division of addiction sciences at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and chair of the Huntington Mayor’s Council of Public Health and Drug Control Policy, led a team that wrote the grant application. Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Council of Public Health and Drug Control Policy and former Huntington fire chief, assisted with the application.
U.S. Sens. Shelley More Capito and Joe Manchin also released statements in support of the project and grant allocation. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Morgan County Rescue Service and Clay County also received similar awards from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We must continue to provide our communities in West Virginia with the resources they need to offer innovative, community-based solutions that promote mental health services, treat those in recovery, and prevent individuals from turning to substance abuse in the first place,” Capito said in a statement. “This funding announced today is a critical part of our efforts to curb this devastating disease, and I am confident that it will help create healthier and safer communities in West Virginia.”
“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $1.6 million in these four critical programs to bolster mental health services, increase access to treatment for substance use disorder and support first responders across West Virginia,” Manchin said in a statement. “I supported both the City of Huntington and Clay County applications, and look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this critical funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to expand access to mental health and substance use disorder services and support medical professionals across the Mountain State.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.