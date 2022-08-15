The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

city hall blox
Buy Now

Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A $2 million grant will aid the City of Huntington in establishing support for those suffering substance use disorder.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded the grant, which will be administered over a four-year period. A city press release said the funds will be used to “establish a process for helping those suffering from substance use disorder navigate treatment and recovery support services and provide more training for first responders and key community agencies that are on the front lines of the substance use epidemic.” The project will be called Training Responders to Assess, Initiate, & Navigate, or TRAIN.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.