Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Huntington Bank reports second-quarter earnings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported net income for the 2020 second quarter of $150 million, a decrease of 59% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings per common share for the 2020 second quarter were $0.13, down 61% from the year-ago quarter.

Tangible book value per common share as of 2020 second quarter-end was $8.32, a 4% year-over-year increase. Return on average assets was 0.51%, return on average common equity was 5% and return on average tangible common equity was 6.7%.

Results were affected by elevated credit provisioning related to the ongoing uncertain economic outlook, the bank said in a news release.

“Our second-quarter results reflect strong execution across the bank in a very challenging operating environment, including our extraordinary efforts to help our customers through the economic challenges associated with the pandemic,” Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO, said in the release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.