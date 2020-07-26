Huntington Bank reports second-quarter earnings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported net income for the 2020 second quarter of $150 million, a decrease of 59% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings per common share for the 2020 second quarter were $0.13, down 61% from the year-ago quarter.
Tangible book value per common share as of 2020 second quarter-end was $8.32, a 4% year-over-year increase. Return on average assets was 0.51%, return on average common equity was 5% and return on average tangible common equity was 6.7%.
Results were affected by elevated credit provisioning related to the ongoing uncertain economic outlook, the bank said in a news release.
“Our second-quarter results reflect strong execution across the bank in a very challenging operating environment, including our extraordinary efforts to help our customers through the economic challenges associated with the pandemic,” Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO, said in the release.