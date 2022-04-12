HUNTINGTON — Premier Pub & Grill’s liquor license has been reinstated after being temporarily suspended for two weeks following two separate shootings that occurred outside the bar.
The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration temporarily suspended the Huntington bar’s license in late March as police investigated the shootings that took place within a period of six days.
A WVABCA spokesperson said the suspension expired April 10 and the business’s license was reinstated. Premier is open on weekend evenings, meaning Friday, April 15, could be the day it reopens.
After the shootings, Premier posted information on a dress code and ID requirements on the front of the building.
The dress code — which states no exceptions — includes no all-red or all-blue clothing, no cut-offs, and no purses, bags or fanny packs. Premier will not accept any expired IDs or IDs issued outside of the Tri-State region without an accompanying Marshall ID, and all entrants must have an ID with them.
Huntington Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 2:30 a.m. March 20 in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue, where they discovered a shooting had occurred in the alley between 3rd and 4th avenues.
According to the Huntington Police Department’s investigation, an argument led to the shooting and caused two people to be shot. Officers located a 39-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the ankle; both injuries were reported not to be life-threatening.
Huntington Police responded to another report of shots fired on the same block the following weekend at approximately 11:30 p.m. March 26. Justin Bradley and Lanise Manning were the victims in that shooting. Bradley suffered a gunshot wound to the right upper leg and Manning suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
