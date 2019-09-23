HUNTINGTON – As police continue an investigation into a deadly shooting that killed one man and injured another along 4th Avenue on Saturday, state officials said Monday the liquor license for the bar near the shooting site is safe for now.
The Huntington Police Department responded to a shooting at about 2:51 a.m. Saturday outside of a bar in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington to find one person, Sontezz Lomax, 39, of Charleston, dead and another injured at the scene. The injured person was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, possibility caused by flying debris.
Gig Robinson, spokesperson for the West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration, said the administration has not taken any administrative action against the bar, The Lantern, as of Monday afternoon, but its liquor license status remains under review.
“We were aware of the shooting that occurred just a few hours after it happened,” he said. “We are looking into it and working with the local authorities as they continue the criminal investigation.”
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial did not release an update in the criminal investigation Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.
The shooting was at least Huntington’s fourth homicide in the city in 2019 and the second in downtown Huntington since August. Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette, died Aug. 4 after being shot at about 2 a.m. at the Hot Corner Bar in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington. Since the shooting, the Hot Corner Bar has surrendered its liquor license to the ABCA.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420, ext. 1025 or the Crime Tip Line at 304-696-4444.