20221112 Premier 02.jpg
Premier Pub & Grill is pictured on Friday in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Following recent shootings near a downtown Huntington bar, city leaders are taking steps against the business.

City Council members voted Monday to adopt a resolution declaring Premier Pub & Grill a public nuisance following three shootings outside of the bar in the past eight months.

