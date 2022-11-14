HUNTINGTON — Following recent shootings near a downtown Huntington bar, city leaders are taking steps against the business.
City Council members voted Monday to adopt a resolution declaring Premier Pub & Grill a public nuisance following three shootings outside of the bar in the past eight months.
In a voice vote, council members present voted in favor of the resolution. Councilman Dale Anderson was absent Monday.
Last week, the City of Huntington filed a complaint against Premier, 1518 4th Ave., in Cabell County Circuit Court. The lawsuit said the city wants to “physically shutter and padlock the premises” and prevent the owners from using the property.
In a Sunday Facebook post, the bar said it was closing. Premier thanked its customers for support and added that it was “not an easy decision, but one we ultimately had to make given the circumstances.”
“Premier truly was a place where people from all walks of life could come together and have a great time,” the post read. “We will forever cherish all the relationships that were built with people that were complete strangers just a year ago. We hope that everyone will stay in touch and continue to build these relationships, while remembering where it all began!”
A West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration spokesperson confirmed that Premier voluntarily surrendered its license.
Ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting, the Public Safety Committee reviewed the resolution and Councilman Todd Sweeney agreed to sponsor it.
The city still plans to pursue the complaint, City Attorney Scott Damron said. If granted, the injunction would keep the business closed.
“This incident was last straw for this bar,” he told committee members.
The resolution and compliant come after three shootings have happened outside of the bar this year. Earlier this month, Kristopher Jason Brown, of Huntington, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of D.P. Dough employee Joseph Bryan.
No fatalities were reported, but two victims were injured in a March 26 shooting. David Barreto, of Huntington, was indicted on felony charges. On March 20, Huntington police reported an argument that led to a shooting were two people were injured.
Damron said a threat to shoot up the bar shortly prior to Nov. 4 was made but police intervened and made an arrest.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder called the situation a “troubling issue” in the committee meeting. He added that it is up to city officials to make sure residents feel safe.
“With the closure of Premier, I think we’ll solve that particular problem,” Colder said.
During the City Council meeting, Misty Friend, a relative of Bryan, addressed the council members. She said an owner of the bar has tried to talk to Bryan’s family, but she doesn’t want to speak with him.
“I feel like if you can’t control the type of scene that a bar brings about then that’s not the business you need to have,” Friend said.
The resolution said that under state law, the City Council can abate anything that is declared a public nuisance with a majority of the governing body.
“Council deems it necessary to preemptively take action, rather than await the decision of the (West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration), to declare the bar be a public nuisance and a danger to all citizens and pedestrians of the City,” the resolution reads.
Mayor Steve Williams was absent from Monday’s meeting as he attended the National League of Cities. Following this month’s shooting, he said the issue needed to be addressed.
“We need to shut this down, if for nothing else to send a message to every other bar that we’re not putting up with it,” he said to reporters. “And to anybody who seeks to be in downtown Huntington, we’re going to make sure that this area is safe.”
At the start of the City Council meeting, Colder shared crime statistics that showed a decline of crime within the city.
“I just wanted you to know that this is the safest this city has been in 10 years,” he said.