HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington’s effort in seeking a judge’s order to keep a problematic bar location from reopening was delayed Thursday after the city’s attorney raised questions about the property being sold.
The building, located at 2005 10th Ave. in Huntington and formerly known as Gary’s Place, was shut down in January 2017 after being declared a public nuisance by the city due to a high level of violent crime associated with the business. The building was ultimately put up for sale, but never sold.
However, the building’s owner, Gary Stanley, leased the building to at least two other tenants who opened illegal bars. The leases led to a double homicide in 2020 on the first night the latest establishment opened, marking at least the third homicide at the location in the past 10 years.
Huntington responded last year by filing a second lawsuit to prevent it from reopening as any establishment that sold alcohol, but Stanley said the lawsuits were an attempt to illegally seize his property and make him the fall guy for owning property in a high-crime area.
At a hearing in Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher Chiles’ courtroom Thursday, Scott Damron, attorney for the city of Huntington, said the city had been unable to reach an agreement with Stanley and since the lawsuit was filed Stanley had transferred the title of the building to a friend, Albert Cremeans, for $125,000.
Damron believes the transfer was made fraudulently to get the city to drop its claims, and added that the new owner has a long “rap sheet.”
“(Stanley) just transferred it to take the heat off of himself and to defraud the court of what’s going on,” Damron said.
Damron asked that Cremeans be added to the lawsuit, but that Stanley also remain as a defendant until the city can determine if the transaction was legitimate. He said without the true owner of the property in court, they could not move forward with the injunction to close the bar.
Stanley’s attorney, Scott McClure, said Stanley never owned a bar at the property; it was always leased to someone else. He is just a property owner and has become the fall guy. He shook off any notion the sale was fraud.
“I guess the city wants to choose who he sells his property to now,” McClure said. “There’s a deed filed and a deed of trust also on file. To make an allegation of a fraudulent (action) to the court without any proof is problematic to me.”
Chiles said even if Stanley never owned a bar at the property, as the landlord he “possibly illegally” allowed a bar to operate on the property he owned. Nonetheless, McClure asked Stanley be removed from the case because he no longer owns the property and has no control over it.
In his ruling Thursday, Chiles sided with the city in adding Cremeans to the case and denying to remove Stanley just yet. The sides will return to the courtroom at a later date to determine the future of the property.
The lawsuit also named as defendants Christopher Thomas, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and CT’s Biker Club, a domestic nonprofit association that was recently doing business at the bar and whose president was listed as Thomas, but neither responded to the allegations or appeared in court.