HUNTINGTON — A former school property could be home to a new housing development.
The Huntington Planning Commission gave a favorable recommendation Tuesday to rezoning parcels that include the former Emmons Elementary School property in the Highlawn neighborhood. The land will be reclassified for multifamily housing if the Huntington City Council approves the rezoning.
The petitioner is JTH Rentals, of Madison, West Virginia. Tom Elkins, who represented the company Tuesday, presented a concept for multifamily housing at the former school property to the commission.
He said the company is considering three to four buildings with four units each, though design specifications must be done after the rezoning if it is granted. The properties would be two stories tall with off-street parking and a greenspace.
“We would like to be able to construct multifamily housing that’s affordable for that end of the town … . It is intended for the property to be owner-occupied,” Elkins said. “And we are not in search of building something to rent. We want to be able to build these and sell them to whomever would need it.”
J.T. Handley, the owner of JTH Rentals, said the project is in the early stages of development and it will not be a “rush project.” If the rezoning request is granted, the next steps would be to get utilities in place and a design from an architect.
He noted the property is close to Marshall University and hospitals. Condominiums or townhouses on the property could be ideal for professors, doctors, nurses or young professionals, he said. Handley did not know a price point for units as of Tuesday.
“We just want to try to help improve the community in the Highlawn area and take that land that has been vacant for years and do something positive with it,” Handley said.
Handley said he and his father previously lived in the area. His children have also studied at Marshall. Handley has other properties in Boone County and in Virginia, he said. His family also owns a funeral home business.
The rezoning would include 2736, 2738, 2742 and 2746 4th Ave. The land is currently an R-2 Single-Family Residential District, which maintains areas of low-density single-family housing with five to nine units per acre. The rezone would classify the area as an R-5 Multi-Family Residential District.
That designation allows for uses such as single-family detached, single-family duplex, townhouses or multifamily dwelling units, according to the planning code.
JTH Rentals acquired the Emmons Elementary School property in 2020 from Victor Prino II for $121,000, according to Cabell County deeds. Joseph and Reba Prino bought the property at auction for $150,000 from the Cabell County Board of Education in 1997.
Breana Shell, the city’s planning director, gave the commission a report about the rezoning. The four parcels of land could be divided into 16 30-foot by 185-foot lots for single-family housing, but that has not happened.
The future land use map of 2025 designates the former school site as traditional residential to preserve historic walkable character. The comprehensive plan also calls for a variety of housing types across all neighborhoods.
Any development at the former school property would be considered a major subdivision because of the lot’s size, Shell said. A site plan must be reviewed by the commission.
Around a dozen Highlawn residents were present Tuesday. A few addressed the commission with questions about the proposal. Some attended the June meeting as the petition was on the agenda but tabled because a representative of the company was not present.
Sarah Dolan, who lives near the former school, asked questions about how increased traffic because of construction and more residents could affect the neighborhood.
“We want to maintain the integrity of the community and help uplift it. So I’m not against new construction. But I think it needs to be done, you know, really taking in mind who lives there and all of these … concerns that we have,” Dolan said.
Sarah Deeming, who lives at another property included in the rezoning, asked about increased traffic as well as regular maintenance and utility infrastructure for the development and the addition of residents to the neighborhood.
“You have to think this is a neighborhood that is primarily occupied by families who have students going to Highlawn Elementary, and we are putting in these units here, and we’re trying to market them to sell to … other people,” Deeming said. “One, that’s taking away from families that could potentially be there with kids, because I know (Elkins) mentioned elderly and students, but we also have to think about the fact that this is a major elementary school.”
Anthony Scriven, another neighborhood resident, spoke in favor of the development.
“I share the concerns of many that have already spoken tonight, but I would also like to just say that without any kind of change or positive input into the community, how can we expect things to get better?” Scriven asked.
City Councilman Pat Jones was also present Tuesday. The neighborhood is in his district. He said his main concerns were the financing of the development.
“I know that that neighborhood has experienced a lot of what I would term a downward trend. There’s a lot of vacant houses across the road. I was just up through there the other day. I periodically go around the neighborhood and look at the properties and what condition they’re in, and I know there’s at least three or four places across the street from this property that are vacant and overrun … . So I think it’ll be hard to sell property there, frankly, unless something’s done about those.”
Holly Smith Mount, who is on the commission and is also the chairwoman of the City Council, made a motion to move the rezoning forward with a neutral recommendation, but the motion did not get a second. Carl Eastham, another commissioner, made a motion to move it forward with a favorable recommendation, and Sean Hornbuckle, who is on the commission and a delegate, seconded it. All commissioners attending voted for the motion.
The Huntington City Council’s Planning Committee will review the possible rezoning before it goes to the City Council for its consideration.
The Planning Commission acts as an advisory board to City Council and makes recommendations.