HUNTINGTON — Huntington will have its own splash pad this summer after the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District broke ground on its future location Friday.
The splash pad, which may be used by children and adults of all abilities, will be located next to the St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Playground. It will include several areas of play, including water spouts shooting up from the ground and a large tree raining water down from above.
The splash pad will be the first of its kind for Huntington after GHPRD received the Building Better Communities Grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation for $250,000 last year.
“We were thrilled to welcome distinguished guests and community members today as we begin construction on this all-inclusive splash pad,” said Kathy McKenna, interim director of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District. “This project is the first of its kind and would not have been possible without the generous support of the American Water Charitable Foundation and the coordination of the National Recreation & Park Association.”
Weather permitting, construction on the splash pad is expected to begin Monday, March 2. It will take approximately three months to deliver and install the splash pad equipment.
The splash pad is being designed with products from the Ohio-based Rain Drop Co., which specializes in water play products for pools and splash parks. It is specially designed to accommodate those with mobility issues and other disabilities.
Included in the project will be environmentally friendly design elements, such as bioswales and water-permeable surfacing. The bioswales are channels to help direct stormwater off to recharge the groundwater. Water-permeable surfacing allows water to filter through pavements to recharge groundwater. There will also be elements of education, such as teaching children about the water cycle.
“Creating an inclusive and diverse environment is at the forefront of our organizational values at American Water,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Our local employees look forward to working alongside the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on educational signage and community volunteerism days to bring this all-inclusive splash pad to life. We are honored that the American Water Charitable Foundation chose to fund this project in Huntington.”
The splash pad will be the latest addition to the nearby all-inclusive playground as the park district seeks to raise funds to finish the final phases of the project. The playground officially opened in November 2018 and is totally wheelchair accessible. There’s a slide that forms out of a tree trunk, a zip line, a rope spinner and plenty to climb on.
This will be the first splash pad in Huntington. Currently, there is a splash pad at the Barboursville Park and one at the April Dawn Park in Milton.