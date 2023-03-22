The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Bridge in downtown Huntington is scheduled to close to traffic beginning Monday, March 27, for workers to completely clean and paint the bridge.

During construction, motorists wishing to cross the river between Huntington and Ohio can use the Nick J. Rahall II Bridge at 17th Street West, about two miles west of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge, or the Frank “Gunner” Gatski Memorial Bridge at 31st Street.

