HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Bridge in downtown Huntington is scheduled to close to traffic beginning Monday, March 27, for workers to completely clean and paint the bridge.
During construction, motorists wishing to cross the river between Huntington and Ohio can use the Nick J. Rahall II Bridge at 17th Street West, about two miles west of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge, or the Frank “Gunner” Gatski Memorial Bridge at 31st Street.
Detour routes will be marked, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
“Completely closing the bridge during the project will allow the project to be completed quicker, more efficiently, and more safely for the traveling public,” said Rob Pennington, the district engineer for the state Division of Highways’ District 2, in a press release.
According to the DOT, cleaning and painting is expected to be complete in November.
The Herald-Dispatch asked officials with the Division of Highways how long the bridge will be closed to traffic, but did not receive an answer as of press time Tuesday.
The news release from DOH did not say whether pedestrians would be affected by the closure as well.
KMX Painting Inc. was awarded a contract for nearly $10.3 million in December to clean and repaint the bridge approaches, main spans and support piers.
The 720-foot Robert C. Byrd Bridge, also known as the 6th Street Bridge, opened to traffic in 1994 and carries W.Va. 527 across the Ohio River.
For several years, the dark green paint has faded from the bridge and yellow spots have begun to show.
The Rahall bridge at 17th Street West was closed for repairs and repainting in 1999. It was slightly older than the Robert C. Byrd Bridge at 6th Street is now.
