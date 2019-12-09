HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways has scheduled two bridges in Huntington for sweeping this week.
The Frank Gatski Memorial Bridge (31st Street Bridge) is scheduled to be swept between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Robert C. Byrd Bridge (6th Street Bridge) is scheduled to be swept between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Thursday, Dec. 12.
There will be traffic control during this time, but bridges will remain open.