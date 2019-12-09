HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways has scheduled two bridges in Huntington for sweeping this week.

The Frank Gatski Memorial Bridge (31st Street Bridge) is scheduled to be swept between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The Robert C. Byrd Bridge (6th Street Bridge) is scheduled to be swept between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Thursday, Dec. 12.

There will be traffic control during this time, but bridges will remain open.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.