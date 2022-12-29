The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority’s recycling center is located at the old National Guard Armory at 800 Virginia Ave., in Huntington. A plan is underway to turn the building into the new home of the Huntington Municipal Garage.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council and Huntington Building Commission approved plans for a new municipal garage and a police forensic unit Wednesday evening.
The new garage will be built at the site of the old National Guard armory, which vacated the building five years ago as the building did not meet Department of Defense standards. The armory had been occupied by the National Guard’s 1257 Transportation Company and was then used by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture as a vegetable processing plant.
According to Mark Bates, the City of Huntington’s director of public works, the facility is expected to be mostly complete by Dec. 1, 2023.
The creation of the building commission will allow the entity to purchase the building from the city, and the commission could use the equity to obtain a loan to fund the construction. The commission would then lease the facility back to the city, and the lease money would be used for loan repayments.
The building commission also approved a supplemental ordinance that will allow the creation and sale of no more than $2.6 million in bonds.
The plans, according to Bates, will include space to house a light repair division for police cars and city vehicles, as well as space for housing fire and garbage trucks.
The commission met Wednesday to vote on the ordinances that would finalize the permission needed for the plans, with the city council voting to approve a mirrored resolution on Tuesday.
The Huntington Building Commission is a three-commissioner committee established to assist the city in acquiring new properties and improving existing ones. The commissioners meet on an as-needed basis.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.