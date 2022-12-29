The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2017 1006 recycling 02
Buy Now

The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority’s recycling center is located at the old National Guard Armory at 800 Virginia Ave., in Huntington. A plan is underway to turn the building into the new home of the Huntington Municipal Garage.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council and Huntington Building Commission approved plans for a new municipal garage and a police forensic unit Wednesday evening.

The new garage will be built at the site of the old National Guard armory, which vacated the building five years ago as the building did not meet Department of Defense standards. The armory had been occupied by the National Guard’s 1257 Transportation Company and was then used by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture as a vegetable processing plant.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.