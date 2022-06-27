Karen Sifford, left, Johnny Davis, center, and Christina Davis help clean water-damaged items from a garage as area residents affected by Friday’s flash flooding continue the cleanup process on Saturday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams authorized waving city building permit fees “for all repairs associated with damage from flooding that occurred May 6,” a Tuesday news release from the city said.
Huntington residents must still obtain a building permit and can do so at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. The permits ensure that repairs are done properly and by licensed contractors, the news release said. A floodplain manager will need a copy of all the work being done to repair a property damaged by the flood.
To learn more, call the city’s Planning and Zoning Office at 304-696-5540 and press option 3.
Williams said during the May 23 Huntington City Council meeting that more than 200 households were damaged or affected by floods on May 6. On that Friday, parts of Huntington and Cabell County flooded after 4.5 inches of rain fell over several hours.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for two other counties in addition to Cabell County, Roane and Putnam following the weather event.
Last month, local businesses such as Servpro and Classic Construction told The Herald-Dispatch that they received an influx of phone calls after the flood.
