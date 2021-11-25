HUNTINGTON — A fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon and destroyed a Huntington business has also likely left the apartment building beside it beyond repair, Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said Thursday.
Wooten’s Garage caught fire around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, destroying the building while also damaging the roof and side of the apartment building next to it.
“The apartment building on the corner, that’s probably a total loss because ... the heat generated from the garage fire at Wooten’s did extensive fire and water damage to that structure,” Rader said. “We’ll know more once the water drains out of it and we can get inside to assess it.”
While the cause of the fire is under investigation by Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters and his team, Rader said, there were a few factors that helped the fire spread quickly through the business and to the apartment building next door.
It is standard for auto repair shops to have propane and flammable liquids, but since the structure also had a wooden roof, Rader said, it was easier for the fire to spread.
Rader said she was sad to see the building lost to the fire but was grateful that no one was injured.
“It’s such a tragedy to have the loss of a business such as Wooten’s, especially during the holidays, but we’re just very thankful that there were no injuries and the firefighters were all safe as well,” she said.
Rader also thanked local businesses who brought coffee and other beverages while they were on the scene as well as Don Ramey and his family, who provided a full Thanksgiving meal to firefighters and others at Wooten’s Garage on Wednesday evening.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
