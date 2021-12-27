RUSSELL, Ky. — A new Huntington business, On1 Electric LLC, is wrapping up its Mayfield tornado relief effort, with its donation trailer in front of the Kroger parking lot at the Russell Plaza at least through Tuesday.
“I wanted to do something to help,” said On1 Electric’s owner Ricky May. “I just started asking friends and businesses to help, and that’s how it started.”
May said the effort has received dozens of donations of household items, baby needs, clothes and personal hygiene supplies.
“We received 40 mattresses from a donor in Grayson, Kentucky,” he said. “We really don’t need any more clothing and are really hoping to get cash donations at this point because we are combining our two trailers into one load to take to Mayfield, Kentucky.”
May said items in a 14-foot box truck will be loaded on a 24-foot flatbed truck to be transported to Mayfield in the next week or two.
“I urge those that want to donate to do it as soon as possible,” he said. “We need a little time to go through the items, get them wrapped and get everything on the flatbed and get it there.”
Kentucky is still reeling after catastrophic storms and tornadoes ripped through the state on Dec. 10. Officials with the National Weather Service classified the tornado that struck Mayfield as an EF-4 with winds up to 190 mph. Its path was 128 miles in lengtvh.
May said all proceeds will go to disaster relief from the tornadoes.
Fred Pace is business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.