HUNTINGTON — Several Huntington businesses kicked off the start of the decade Tuesday night by paying tribute to the roaring 1920s, inviting guests to ring in the new year with champagne toasts and costumes.
The Jockey Club on 4th Avenue hosted a themed party and encouraged visitors to dress in 1920s “flapper and suit” attire, featured live swing genre music by John Eric Booth until 11:30 p.m.
Le Bistro on 3rd Avenue also had a formal New Year’s Eve event beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Those who purchased tickets celebrated 2020 in “red carpet style” with a surf and turf dinner menu, complimentary champagne and access to the Cellar Door’s Great Gatsby Speakeasy Event, which featured live entertainment, balloon drops, alcoholic drinks until midnight, a buffet and more.