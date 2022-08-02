The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Opioid Trial Main
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, left, and lawyer Rusty Webb enter the federal courthouse in Charleston for the opioid trial in May 2021.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and Cabell County Commission have filed an appeal with an appellate court after a judge tossed out their claims against opioid firms accused of sending an oversupply of opioids to the area.

The news comes in the wake of three opioid distributors settling dozens of similar West Virginia-based lawsuits filed by cities and counties for $400 million.

