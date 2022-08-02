HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and Cabell County Commission have filed an appeal with an appellate court after a judge tossed out their claims against opioid firms accused of sending an oversupply of opioids to the area.
The news comes in the wake of three opioid distributors settling dozens of similar West Virginia-based lawsuits filed by cities and counties for $400 million.
Attorneys for Huntington and the county commission filed a one-page joint notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The appeals court will now issue an order scheduling deadlines for written arguments to be made, which could eventually lead to verbal arguments being made before the Court in Richmond, Virginia.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.