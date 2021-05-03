CHARLESTON — All eyes are on the city of Huntington and Cabell County after a landmark trial, the first of its kind, started in Charleston on Monday in a case the government filed against drug distributors they accuse of helping to fuel the drug epidemic.
The lawsuits, filed in March 2017, allege AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. — dubbed the “Big Three” ahead of trial — hold some responsibility for the drug crisis after more than 80 million doses of opioid medication were sent to the area in an eight-year period.
The city and county are seeking damages and reimbursement for costs associated with past and future efforts to eliminate the hazard, arguing the wholesalers failed to follow a duty under federal law to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opiates in the county.
The civil trial is the first of its kind in a complex group that includes more than 2,000 plaintiffs with the same argument. Summit and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio settled for $215 million in 2019 on the eve of their trial against the same companies, but the rest of the cases were placed on hold due the COVID-19 pandemic.
A similar fate was thought to be possible for the West Virginia lawsuits Sunday evening, but with neither side backing down, the trial moved forward Monday at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse in Charleston before Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber, who is the ultimate decider in the case.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, joined by attorney Charles “Rusty” Webb, said while leaving the courthouse he was excited to have questions answered and to finally have the city’s day in court.
“I’m just glad we are in the same room as the defendants and they have to answer our questions and when they are answering we are sitting right there,” he said. “Every citizen of Huntington is sitting in that room. Every citizen of Cabell County is sitting in that room and it’s affecting every citizen of West Virginia.”
From 2006 to 2014, more than 1.1 billion prescription pain pills were supplied to West Virginia, with Cabell County receiving 81 million, about 7.4%. The amount of opioid pills saw a sharp decrease about a decade ago, making them harder to access and forcing users to turn to illegal drugs.
In his opening statements Monday, Cabell County Attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. said the companies had been reprimanded and fined millions of dollars by the Drug Enforcement Administration several times prior to 2012.
They had made the promise of doing better, but at some point switched to a defense they had done nothing wrong and it was not their duty to report suspicious orders and control supply.
Bob Nicholas, AmerisourceBergen’s council, Cardinal Health attorney Enu Mainigi and Paul Schmidt for McKesson said while the opioid crisis has created devastating effects, they are not to blame.
The three said the reason opioid prescriptions increased is because doctors prescribed more, because research determined pain had been under-treated. Many West Virginians’ jobs require hard labor, and the state has an older population, which is why so many people from the state are in need of pain treatment. Mainigi said the DEA increased its opioid quota every year from 1998 to 2013.
Mainigi said the pills dispensed in Cabell County weren’t an accurate representation of how many were in the county because people travel in and out of it for appointments.
Mainigi said Cardinal Health’s case rests on two things: The standard of care changes caused more opioids to be dispensed, and the company did nothing to cause the change.
“It was not suspicious that Cardinal Health was getting more orders for opioids,” she said. “We are a mirror on what happened in health care. We reflect it. We don’t drive it.”
Nicholas said they followed the law to report suspicious orders to the DEA, but the regulator never followed up. The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy put their reports in a drawer and forgot about them, he said, and if the DEA suspects something is wrong at a pharmacy, they don’t hear about it.
“(The plaintiffs) are acting like reporting more would have stopped the crisis in their tracks, but that is not the case,” he said.
But Farrell pointed to a 1940s Supreme Court case in which the wholesaler went to the U.S. Supreme Court and raised a defense that their only job was to make sure the person they were selling to was registered to sell the drugs.
The court shot down the notion and ruled against the wholesaler because they should have known the buyer was going to do something wrong with the drug and they had a duty to report it, Farrell said.
Schmidt said the plaintiffs want to present it as if substance use disorder wouldn’t exist if opioids were not prescribed for smaller things, but it’s more complicated than that.
Part of that depth includes the 1,100 opioid-related deaths and 7,000 overdoses that have occurred in Cabell County in the past decade. Annie Kouba, attorney for the City of Huntington, said an estimated 8,000 people of its population of about 100,000 — about 8% — are suffering substance use disorder.
West Virginia was hardly on the map for opioid-related deaths in the late 1990s, but then oxy- and hydrocodone pill sales increased due to advertisement and education campaigns, Kouba said. Farrell swung an origami rocket back and forth during opening statements, comparing the crisis to a rocket taking off.
Huntington’s problem isn’t legally dispensed pills, it’s illegal drugs, Mainigi said. Its location and years of economic failure is what makes it an easy target for drug dealers.
As early as 2011, Huntington officials said the diversion of opioid pills from pharmacies was the biggest prevailing threat to the community.
Kouba said studies have shown three out of four West Virginians who have died of an overdose had sought treatment weeks before, but it was unavailable. She said the first step to deal with having a substance use disorder is to admit you have a problem, and that’s what Huntington did.
“It was no longer us against them, it was about us,” she said. “We had to approach it differently.”
Mainigi said a study the plaintiffs referenced said 80% of people who used heroin had previously used opioid pills, but it does not mean those pills were used legally. Only 3.6% of people who use the pills legally become addicted, she said.
Schmidt said his reference says three out of four people who abuse the drug take it from someone to whom the drugs were legally prescribed.
Farrell asked why the companies attempted to control the media while simultaneously referring to opioid abusers as pillbillies and calling the opioid crisis an “Oxy Spill.” He pointed to a “Crisis Playbook,” which features specific scenario examples and mentioned local journalists by name.
Attorneys have previously spoken about the possibility of an abatement plan, also known as a “Resiliency Plan,” created by doctors, health professions and politicians in the area. It calls for a trust being created, the board of which would decide where the money should go.
The plan to fix the opioid epidemic is $2.6 billion. Nicholas said the plan for abatement is a “wish list” and generic.