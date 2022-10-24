The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and Cabell County Commission have plans to split payouts for any opioid settlements equally, tossing out pre-determined allocations made by state leaders.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding reached by the governments with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office as to how money obtained through opioid litigation would be split, Cabell County was set to get 3.2406% and the city 5.9777% of funds distributed to local governments.

