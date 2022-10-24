HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and Cabell County Commission have plans to split payouts for any opioid settlements equally, tossing out pre-determined allocations made by state leaders.
Under a Memorandum of Understanding reached by the governments with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office as to how money obtained through opioid litigation would be split, Cabell County was set to get 3.2406% and the city 5.9777% of funds distributed to local governments.
However, during Monday’s meeting of the Huntington City Council, Cabell County Commissioner Jim Morgan and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said both government entities are working as partners in fighting the opioid crisis and their funding should reflect as such.
Williams said he felt it was fair, given most of the cost of the county’s jail bill comes from arrests made in Huntington. While Huntington has fire and police service, the county provides EMS services for the city, Williams said.
“One thing that is crystal clear is that we are fully participating partners with one another in trying to fight the opioid epidemic and to pursue a base of the level of addiction that’s within our community,” he said.
The ordinance is expected to be passed into law next month.
Morgan said the commission is expected to agree to the measure during its meeting Thursday.
In other opioid-related measures moved forward, the council moved to second reading a measure to accept a nearly $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The grant will be administered over a four-year period and go toward the establishment of a new Training Responders to Assess, Initiate and Navigate (TRAIN) program with community partners, such as Marshall University School of Medicine, Division of Family and Community Medicine, Division of Addiction Sciences, Cabell County EMS, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, West Virginia Health Information Network, Compass Huntington, the State of West Virginia, Harmony House and CORE Employment.
The goal is for more than 500 people to be trained on how to address substance use disorder via the grant.
The council also authorized Williams to sign a release form to settle all opioid litigation claims against Rite Aid, CVS, Allergan, Walmart and Janssen, ending the city’s claims the opioid firms had a role in creating and fueling the opioid crisis.
On the same day West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice visited Huntington to speak out against Amendment 2, City Council passed a resolution to also oppose the amendment.
Amendment 2 asks residents voting in the Nov. 8 election if they want to allow the Legislature to affect taxes on business inventory, equipment and machinery, as well as personal property taxes on motor vehicles.
Williams said he has concerns there is not a plan in place for how funds would be replenished if Amendment 2 would pass. He asked how area residents would feel if he brought a tax-cutting proposal to the council without being able to explain how it would be conducted.
“I can only imagine the impact, the effect, and the reaction each of you would be receiving from members of your districts,” he said. “I know how you would be reacting to me if I said ‘Let’s eliminate this’ and I didn’t have a plan in place.”
In a last minute action, Councilman Tyler Bowen attempted to amend the resolution to support Amendment 2, but his proposal failed to move forward.
West Virginia Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, said the plan for what happens upon passage of Amendment 2 is available on the Legislature’s website and it would be irresponsible for the council to pass their resolution against it based on Williams’ statement.
The council also approved a resolution authorizing Williams to enter into a contract for the design and construction administration for the future Westmoreland Fire Station. Of three bids, the city picked Edward Tucker Architects, a local business, which bid $256,295. The city hopes it will design a building that costs less than $3.6 million.
The committee also pushed forward an ordinance authorizing the refunding of an outstanding sewer revenue bond for $6.2 million.
Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey said in 2019 the city issued a bond anticipation note — a short-term obligation for temporary financing that has an expectation of repayment via future cash flow — for $6.17 million for the purpose of financing future upgrades and improvements to the sewer system. The bond will reach maturity later this year.
The improvements the bond will go toward included various improvements at the treatment plant sludge loadout facility, flood medication for underpasses, as well to clean out of an interceptor in which 80% of the wastewater from the city flows.
In other measures, an ordinance was moved to third reading Monday to rezone properties along 5th Avenue, including vacant lots and Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, 2445 5th Ave. The petition is from Huntington WV 0422 LLC of Vienna, West Virginia. The company is requesting a rezone of the properties from I-1 Light Industrial and I-2 Heavy Industrial districts to a C-2 Highway Commercial District.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council greenlit entering into a contract to move the city hall renovation project to its second phase. Dan Underwood, director of the city’s purchasing department, said the work includes painting, new signage, center railing insulation and other upgrades.
The council also approved the mayor to expend supplementary funds for improvements to the 8th Street bridge barrier; to enter a contract for a new sound system, projector and screen for the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium; and to construct a retaining wall and street repairs on Memorial Park Drive.