HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter is desperate for people to adopt, foster or volunteer to help care for animals to combat their overflow of dogs.
Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the animal control shelter, said the facility is unable to find enough fosters and cannot send their overflow to rescue partners, whose spaces are now filled from dogs being returned that were adopted during the pandemic.
“A year and a half ago, dogs were flying out of here, the rescues wanted every dog we could send them pretty much, and now it’s just not that way,” Cross said.
She said smaller dogs are adopted more quickly, but larger dogs, those 40 pounds and up, may have a harder time finding a home. It is especially hard to find homes for pit bulls due to legal restrictions.
While there is no statewide ban on pit bulls in West Virginia, there are city bans in Bluefield and Ceredo and restrictions in other areas like Montgomery that keep many pit bulls from being adopted.
Cross said the dogs that are taking longer to be adopted are “deteriorating” in their mental state, some of them having waited over a year now to be selected.
“It’s hard when they’re just around barking all the time. They don’t bark all the time, but when new people are here, then it tends to be stressful — they want to try to get the new person’s attention,” she said.
She said this stress can lead to gastrointestinal issues and weight loss, and some of them have depression from being separated from their family.
Cross said the animals are not getting all of the care and attention they need, because the staff and resources are being stretched thin from the overflow of dogs.
“We’ve had dogs in crates lately, and we never like to keep dogs in crates, but we’re playing musical dogs all the time, just trying to give them time outside, get them through the yards, and it’s just been very challenging.”
Cross said people can help by adopting an animal Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. People can also foster an animal for any length of time, whether it is for a weekend or a month, or they could volunteer for a “foster field trip” and just walk the dogs anytime from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
She said the shelter is willing to work with fosters to give dogs a temporary home by providing families with pet food, bowls, blankets and crates if necessary. People can foster before adopting to make sure that the dog is a good fit for their home or works well with their other animals, or just take them away from their stressful shelter environment for a while.
If people are worried about how the new dog will interact with their dog at home, they can do a meet-and-greet and bring their dog to see if the animals play well together.
While the shelter is doing everything they can to avoid euthanizing the animals, Cross said they are “critically” full, and so are their rescue partners, putting dogs that require special care or are less likely to get adopted at risk.
“We’ve been very fortunate for the last four years to not ever be in that situation where we had to euthanize for space, and we just want to bring attention to the fact that we are full,” she said. “If people are considering adopting a dog or fostering, this would be a great time to do it, because our backs are kind of against the wall.”