HUNTINGTON — Huntington city officials have become aware of striking similarities between the 150th anniversary logos of Huntington and Woodland, California. Both cities celebrated their 150th anniversary in 2021.
The two logos share the primary colors of blue and green and text is placed in the same order. Both zeroes in the “150” include illustrations of three buildings in a row and scenery.
Huntington’s 150th anniversary committee coordinator, Kaylin R. Staten, noticed the similarity of the logo when doing research for a Public Relations Society of America case study. Staten brought it to the committee’s attention Tuesday morning.
Huntington’s logo was hand-drawn by Jenette Reed Williams, Bullseye Total Media vice president of creative services, more than two years ago. Bullseye Total Media offered to provide a graphic designer, Williams, to do the logo at no charge in fall 2019.
“Our logo was created locally, by a local company that supports the city and this community, and it’s an image that will long celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary,” Bryan Chambers, Huntington communications director, said.
Chambers said after a few months of making edits, the logo was finalized and the city began using it for local merchandise and banners for display in downtown Huntington.
According to Huntington officials, no legal actions will be pursued at this point and Huntington officials will contact Woodland officials about the similarities between their logos.
