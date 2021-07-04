HUNTINGTON — It was a celebration in downtown Huntington on Friday as people packed the streets for live music and fireworks to kick off the holiday weekend.
A collaboration between 9th Street Live and Dawg Dazzle, the festivities featured the two events coming together to celebrate both the nation’s independence and the city’s 150th anniversary as music filled the air on 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th streets.
The event was free and featured music from Austin Adkins & The Coal Dust Hollar Band, MadHouse, and Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys. Joslyn & the Sweet Compression performed as part of 9th Street Live.
People who missed Dawg Dazzle or other local fireworks shows Friday and Saturday have a couple more chances to see the colorful displays as the region celebrates the holiday Sunday.
In Barboursville, the village will host its annual celebration featuring food provided by local food trucks beginning at 6 p.m. A fireworks display will be conducted at the Brickyard beginning at 10 p.m.
In Wayne County, a fireworks display will occur in Lavalette at 10 p.m. The display will be performed by the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, and was facilitated by a partnership between Baker’s Towing and Giovanni’s Lavalette.