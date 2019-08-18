HUNTINGTON — Live music and good smells bounced off the walls of the downtown buildings along 4th Avenue on Saturday as Italian Americans, and their friends and families, celebrated their storied past and their culture mixing into one with Huntington's.
West Virginia has a strong, rich history that documents individuals of Italian extraction being considered one of the most important groups in supporting the rapid growth in industrial development, according to festival organizers. By 1910, there were more than 17,000 Italian immigrants in West Virginia, many of whom were living in the Huntington area.
The fifth annual Italiano! Italian Festival, hosted by Facing Hunger Foodbank, celebrated that culture Saturday along 4th Avenue between 8th and 10th streets in downtown Huntington. On top of great food, live music and more, the festival honored Italians whose ancestors came to West Virginia, leaving their future generations to make a difference in the community.
Those honorees included Joseph "Joe" Ciccarelli, former city of Huntington police chief; Dr. Albert Esposito, founder of Marshall University's School of Medicine; and the Charles & Elaine Manilla family, longtime Huntington residents and community builders hailing from Novara di Sicilia.
Thousands of participants showed up in droves to embrace the heritage. Food was the main draw of the event, but the entertainment was what kept the crowd there.
Chris Bullock, of Ashland, said he came to the festival for the food but found so much more.
"There's so much love and just a great spirit here. It makes you feel like you're home," he said. "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
The Reflection took the stage twice, while other entertainment included strolling musicians Joe & Mark, Brandon and Marissa from Clarksburg, West Virginia, and the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Dancers.
Italian wine tastings with a sommelier and olive oil demonstrations were also offered at the event.
This year's event was presented by Kroger and sponsored by Mountain Health Network, iHeartRadio, City National Bank, Sogefi, Peoples Bank, McColm-Sears Monument Co., CJ Hughs, Edward Tucker Architects and Marathon Petroleum.
The Italian Festival benefits Facing Hunger Foodbank, the mission of which is to help feed hungry people by distributing nutritious food and grocery product through its pantry/agency network. Facing Hunger is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief agency in the United States. It serves individuals through 248 member agencies in 12 West Virginia counties, four counties of northeastern Kentucky and Lawrence County, Ohio.
Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.