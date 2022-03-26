HUNTINGTON — Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Chairman Toney Stroud was recognized as the organization’s Volunteer of the Year on Friday.
Stroud was recognized for his work in help guiding the chamber through the COVID-19 pandemic and for also volunteering to serve as interim president for several months before a new president could be found. He accepted the award during the chamber’s 17th annual Awards Luncheon at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.
“This is very humbling and an honor for a kid who grew up in Huntington,” said Stroud, who is an attorney serving as in-house counsel for Encova Insurance. “I have been here my entire life.”
Stroud said he went to public school in Huntington and was a first-generation college graduate of Marshall University before attending West Virginia University to get his law degree. He practiced law for Steptoe & Johnson and 10 years ago went to work for Encova Insurance.
“I love Huntington, and I love this community,” he said. “I really feel there is a lot of people here today that are just as deserving of this award.”
Tricia Ball, the chamber’s new president, presented the award to Stroud. She said he was a tough act to follow and she had some big shoes to fill.
“In this case, it’s probably more appropriate to say, ‘I have some really, really nice shoes to fill,’” Ball said.
Ball said historically the award has been a surprise to not only the person receiving it, but to everyone in the audience as well.
“But, as with most things in life, Toney Stroud is the exception to the rule,” Ball explained. “We tried to keep it a secret from him for a few weeks. But when you have someone so deserving, it can be a little challenging. Because as I mentioned that we had our volunteer luncheon coming up, the question wasn’t, ‘Who is it going to be?’ but, ‘It’s going to be Toney, right?’”
Ball said Stroud is also the vice chairman of the Marshall University Board of Governors and a board member of Leadership West Virginia, as well as serving on many other volunteer committees and organizations in the community.
“Toney truly exemplifies what it means to be a volunteer,” Ball said. “You will not find him signing on to a board for another line on his already impressive resume. If he is there, he is there to contribute. And in a meaningful way. I’m convinced that if you only knew him in one of his capacities, you would think he didn’t have any others because he balances them all with such ease.
“Toney is a walking paradox,” Ball continued. “He considers the historical context when making decisions, but is forward thinking. He has an endless energy, but is focused. He is one of the most brilliant legal minds in the state, but is down to earth and fun to be around. He has enough status and is well-connected enough to make things happen with a single text or phone call. But he is humble enough to set up chairs before an event and put together white boards that I order. And he will even tell you that one of his favorite things to do at the chamber office is answer the phones. To me, Toney is the embodiment of values-based leadership and servant leadership. One of the definitions of servant leadership I found included serving those who cannot repay you. Toney, we will never be able to repay you for what you have done for each of us individually and for this chamber.”
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith attended the event and said it’s important to recognize those who set the standard for volunteerism in their community.
“Toney Stroud is the benchmark for service to the chamber and his community,” Smith said. “He serves his community in so many capacities. He is exactly the kind of person we should be recognizing today.”
The chamber also honored other members with various awards. Other award winners were the Generation Huntington award to Jacob Roman and Niki Rowe-Fortner and the Women 2 Women award to Janet Holbrook of Dinsmore and Shohl.
“The Women 2 Women group is great for encouraging women,” Holbrook said. “I share this award with the steering committee and am very honored to receive this award.”
Robin Turnbull, the chamber’s membership director, also recognized the organization’s ambassadors, which included Irv Johnson, Cabell County assessor; Bobbie Ward, branch manager of Manpower; Jill Morrison, administrative receptionist at Cabell Huntington Hospital; Juliette Buffington-Tomlin, director of marketing at Woodlands Retirement Community; Jill Briggs, director of marketing and public relations for HD Media; and Anna Adkins, sales manager of the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.