HUNTINGTON — Rob Sellards was recognized as the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year on Friday afternoon.
Although the chamber’s members said his accomplishments have been instrumental in the organization’s progress, Sellards was humble at the 15th annual Awards Luncheon at Guyan Golf & Country Club.
“It was definitely a surprise for me,” said Sellards, a member of Bailes, Craig, Yon & Sellards law firm and former chamber chairman. “I’ve served as the chair for two years because I wanted to do it. It doesn’t feel like I should be recognized for something that I signed up to do, and there are so many deserving people in our community that are moving things along more, but I’m really thrilled. I’m going to accept it, take the award and hang it on my wall.”
Sellards is a West Virginia native who left the state to begin pursuing his career in Pittsburgh, only to realize his true passion lay in the Mountain State. After relocating back to Huntington nearly 20 years ago, Sellards became involved in the community that raised him through civic involvement and pro-bono legal work.
He is also a member of the state Chamber of Commerce board of directors and formerly served as a board member and executive committee member at the United Way of the River Cities.
Outside of his career, Sellards spends time with his wife, Valerie, and their two children, and enjoys travel, mountain biking and cycling.
Sellards was inducted by the chamber’s 2020 chairman, Toney Stroud, an attorney at Encova Insurance, who said it’s important to shed light on all the great work the community is doing behind the scenes.
“Rob has a lot of wonderful qualities about him, one of the best lawyers I’ve met, but he’s also a great guy who wants to help the community. He does everything not for self-promotion, but always doing the right thing to help people,” Stroud said. “We recognize people who spend countless hours volunteering their time to our community, and it’s good to get together and show these people that we do recognize the great work they’re doing and we appreciate it.”
The chamber also honored other members with various awards.
The Chamber Ambassador Award went to Bobbie Ward with Manpower, while the Downtown Live Award went to Erin Downard Treacy with Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries.
Donna May with Cabell Huntington Hospital was presented the Women 2 Women Award, and Generation Huntington awards went to Macy Dingess with Delta by Marriott, Rosie Brydie with the Marshall Foundation, Alex Gawthrop with Somerville & Co. and Lee Canup with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
“This event was created for our chamber to recognize some of its many dedicated volunteers whose continued support allows our chamber to promote and accomplish its mission, which benefits our business community and our economy,” Bill Bissett, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said at the event.
While the annual luncheon shouldn’t be the only time members of the community are recognized for their accomplishments, Sellards said, it’s the perfect time for the chamber to look toward new successes.
“This chamber is so beautifully positioned to continue to grow and continue to carry the business message forward for the communities we serve,” Sellards said. “We couldn’t be more supportive of Bill Bissett, and Toney Stroud becoming chair. These guys are world-class talent, right here in Huntington, West Virginia.”