Marshall University Chief Legal Officer Toney Stroud, second from right, speaks as he joins West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael, right, and Mountain Health Network CEO Dr. Kevin Yingling during the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce 2023 annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington.
Rebecca Stephens is presented the 2022 Generation Huntington Volunteer of the Year Award by Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball, left, and Board of Directors Chair Barry Burgess, right, during the chamber's 2023 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington.
Andrea Meadows is presented the 2022 Women's Impact Network Volunteer of the Year Award by Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball, left, and Board of Directors Chair Barry Burgess, right, during the chamber's 2023 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington.
Xavier Staggs is presented the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award by Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball, left, and Board of Directors Chair Barry Burgess, right, during the chamber's 2023 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams is presented the 2022 Stephen G. Roberts Leadership Award by Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball, left, and Board of Directors Chair Barry Burgess, right, during the chamber's 2023 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington.
Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chair Barry Burgess speaks during the chamber's 2023 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington.
Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chair Barry Burgess, left, moderates a fireside chat with West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael, from right, Marshall University Chief Legal Officer Toney Stroud and Mountain Health Network CEO Dr. Kevin Yingling during the chamber's 2023 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday evening’s 2023 annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony was about new hope, possibilities and beginnings.
“Not just for the chamber, but for our state and region,” Ball said during her opening remarks. “A renaissance is sweeping through Appalachia, West Virginia and the greater Huntington area. Momentum is building and the pendulum is swinging in our direction. We have transformed challenges into opportunities, and we are shaping a future of abundance. New possibilities emerge when we dare to dream big. And they manifest when we unite together as a community, supporting and inspiring one another to greater heights.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
