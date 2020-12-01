A guitar player since his teenage years, Huntington musician Dennis Bills’ love of the fiddle and old-time music came to him later in life. He was nearly 50 years old in 1997 when he heard the violin played in a Celtic concert and it inspired him to learn the instrument.
Months later he was learning the instrument in an old-time music workshop called Allegheny Echoes.
“That’s where the traditional music became my life, you might say,” Bills said of the workshop. “It was almost like a religious conversion. And I dedicated two or three hours a night trying to learn how to play this stuff, because I started so late in life. I was 48 years old when I decided I wanted to play the fiddle.”
Today, Bills not only plays old-time music, he and three of his bandmates in the Stony Point String Band help run an organization that encourages other people’s interest in his favorite style of music. Bills is the president of Huntington Old-Time Dance and Music.
“It’s really to promote music from the past, to keep it going,” Bills said. “Because most of the time today, especially young people, are listening to everything but that kind of music.”
HOTDAM is one of two regional organizations dedicated to the love of old-time music.
In Charleston, the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance, or FOOTMAD, has been promoting the music for four decades. The two organizations are friendly, but not affiliated.
FOOTMAD’s board president Donna Graham said the organization was founded by a group of people who basically were interested in old-time music and dance, but they’ve expanded their interests since then.
“At this point we include not only American old-time music but also (music) of all kinds — old-time cajun, blues,” she said. “We have a big Celtic influence in our group, so we generally have one or two Celtic concerts each year.”
FOOTMAD also celebrates World Music, and hosts shows with musical guests from around the globe.
“Traditional blues, Appalachian, the traditional African music, so much of it really comes from the heart and so much of it is the roots for all different types of music that we have, for all different types of music that has developed since,” Graham said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic halted most events, both groups held monthly square dances with live music and callers. Participants can come alone or with a partner.
FOOTMAD hosted its dances in the rumpus room at Bream Memorial Presybeterian Church in Charleston.
“You don’t really have to know how to dance because at the beginning of each dance they do a short instructional thing for some of the basic moves and all,” Graham said. “And at the beginning of each individual dance, they do a walk-through of the dance so you get to learn.”
HOTDAM hosts its dances at Huntington’s Heritage Farm, or if the farm isn’t available, Trinity Espicopal Church.
“Heritage Farm worked with us quite well to promote the old-time music because that’s what their farm is about, the past,” Bills said. “So we rent a nice big ol’ place to dance and sometimes we fill it to the max, there’s not enough room to dance and you have to wait your turn.”
Bills said about half the people who come are young people. It regularly welcomes students from Marshall University. If you don’t promote the music to younger people, it will go away, he said.
“It’s certainly been rewarding, to say the least, to see young people come especially and have a blast with the dances,” Bills said. “And the other mentoring part on my end is that I’m passing the tunes along to them that somebody passed on to me.”
Bills is quick to distinguish between old-time and bluegrass music, though he likes both, he said.
“Old-time was there before bluegrass ever came along,” Bills said. “Bluegrass didn’t even start until the 1940s, and you don’t have a whole lot of dances to bluegrass … and there’s a lot more singing. I think a lot of the traditional lyrics have been lost with old-time music over the years.”
FOOTMAD’s regular season runs from September to May and usually includes monthly dances and six to eight full concerts a year. They co-sponsor The Hank Williams “Lost Show” Tribute Concert, which commemorates the concert the singer would have performed in Charleston in 1952, had he not died in Oak Hill en route to the show. It participates in Charleston’s ArtWalk events and the city’s Summer concert series, Live on the Levee.
“We try to have fun mostly. That’s the big thing — try to have fun,” she said. “And you can also along the way learn a lot about the musical traditions of different cultures.”
Graham said FOOTMAD has lately tried to expand its educational outreach in local schools. A weeklong program planned for last spring in a Charleston middle school was canceled because of the pandemic.
“We had a huge initiative planned for last spring, which we’ve had to put on hold, which was a group called Dance of Hope,” Graham said. “It was a group composed basically of orphan and street kids from Uganda who perform and also provide workshops. They were going to do a weeklong residency at the West Side Middle School. Unfortunately that was scheduled for April, so we weren’t able to do that.”
The organization hopes to celebrate its 40th year in 2021, but like so many events, that will depend on the pandemic. All except two of the organization’s 2020-21 season shows were canceled. Those remaining two shows, slated for spring 2021, are on hold.
“We’re hoping by spring we’ll be able to do something … it’s kind of a wait and see,” Graham said. “If it does turn out that we can do something, we’ve got a couple other bands that we’ve canceled that we hope to plug in. Right now we’re just trying to be as flexible as possible and keep in contact with some of our audience and participants and just kind of wait things out, as I think everybody is.”
Bills anticipates having to rebuild some of the attendance for HOTDAM events, once the pandemic subsides and they’re able to host events again. But no matter what, he said the organization isn’t going away.
“We’ll start it back up again some time after they find a cure for COVID, which might be next fall before everyone can get vaccinated,” Bills said. “But we will be back.”