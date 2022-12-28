The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Kids let off a volley of confetti cannons together while celebrating an announcement regarding the future location of the Huntington Children's Museum at 1700 Washington Ave. in Huntington. The museum has completed its 'Founding 151' fundraising campaign.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Children’s Museum is one step closer to opening its doors after completing its Founding 151 campaign.

The campaign included 151 donors, one for each year since Huntington’s incorporation in 1871, and raised more than $175,000. Tosha Pelfrey, president of the Huntington Children’s Museum board of directors, said each contributing person, family or business will be remembered as a founder.

