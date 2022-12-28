Kids let off a volley of confetti cannons together while celebrating an announcement regarding the future location of the Huntington Children’s Museum at 1700 Washington Ave. in Huntington. The museum has completed its ‘Founding 151’ fundraising campaign.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Children’s Museum is one step closer to opening its doors after completing its Founding 151 campaign.
The campaign included 151 donors, one for each year since Huntington’s incorporation in 1871, and raised more than $175,000. Tosha Pelfrey, president of the Huntington Children’s Museum board of directors, said each contributing person, family or business will be remembered as a founder.
The museum, which will be housed in the former Shoney’s location in West Huntington, will be the first of its kind in the Tri-State.
The campaign’s completion marks the start of a new phase for the nonprofit. The second phase will include finalizing visual renderings and plans from architectural firms. Pelfrey said the process is already underway, as the nonprofit has already decided to use the existing former Shoney’s structure, albeit with alterations and modifications, which Pelfrey expects to cost about $1.5 million.
“We’re planning on using the existing structure, as there is space at that location to expand in the future if that’s something our community wants to support. However, at this time, we’re just planning on using the existing building,” Pelfrey said.
Pelfrey said she hopes the museum will open sometime in 2024.
In addition to the work required to revamp the structure, the board will be working to create and design exhibits. According to the museum’s website, the exhibits will focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math fields by allowing children and families a place to learn by building and creating.
“Our goal is to welcome everyone into the community and welcome them into the project,” Pelfrey said.
Pelfrey said that the museum welcomes anyone interested in getting involved in the project or potentially sponsoring spaces or exhibits to email her at tosha.pelfrey@hcmkids.org.
