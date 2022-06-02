HUNTINGTON — Dance parties, boat races and crafting activities are just a few of the events families can enjoy during the first KidsFest, planned for June 4-12 at multiple locations throughout Huntington.
The series of events is organized by the Huntington Children’s Museum, and board president Tosha Pelfrey said the events are a great chance for families to get out and have fun together, while supporting local businesses and learning along the way.
“People learn through fun and they learn through play,” Pelfrey said. “The most meaningful type of learning you do is enjoyable and through action, so a lot of these events will hopefully encompass that.”
A full list and schedule of events can be found at the Huntington Children’s Museum website, but some of the activities include boat races, game nights, a teddy bear clinic, a field day and fort building.
Pelfrey said she is excited for all the events and hopes families find one, or multiple, events they enjoy. One of the events she is most excited for is a family-friendly comedy night at 6 p.m. June 7 at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium because it is a new event for Huntington families.
“I think it’s going to be wonderful for families, and it’ll be a great way for families to bond and go together,” she said. “It’s just going to be entertaining and fun, and it’s not anything that we’ve had the opportunity to experience in our area.”
With more than 10 organizations and 20 businesses involved in making the KidsFest possible, Pelfrey said it is easy to see how kid-friendly the community is and that there is local support for a children’s museum.
Another way families can donate to the creation of the Huntington Children’s Museum is by participating in Dine-to-Donate events at O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar on June 5, Chipotle Mexican Grill on June 8 and Wendy’s on U.S. 60 on June 9.
Pelfrey and the Children’s Museum board hope to make KidsFest an annual event by bringing back favorite events and adding new events each year, but she said it is too early to know whether that will happen.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
