Dr. Felix Cheung carves a pumpkin with his son Noah, 9, during Huntington Children’s Museum’s inaugural Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at The Market in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Local chefs and surgeons will once again sharpen their knives to carve pumpkins for a good cause.
The Huntington Children’s Museum will host its second Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at The Market’s outdoor patio, a news release said.
The chefs include Drew Hetzer of Backyard Pizza and The Peddler, Jonathon Patterson of Le Bistro and Jordan Hagy of La Famiglia. Drs. Ashleigh Clickett, Courtney Crain, Michael Gentile, Farzad Amiri and Ben Moosavi will represent the surgeons. Before time runs out, the teams must finish their pumpkin designs.
Hosts for the event are Justin McElroy and Izzy Cross. After the contest ends, those who attend are encouraged to make dinner plans at The Market, the release said.
Contestants will have an hour to carve their pumpkins. Their time can be extended through donations they raise. The contestants can earn up to an additional 30 minutes of carving time. A $10 donation gets them an extra minute. Proceeds from the pumpkin carving contest will benefit the children’s museum.
Donations can be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31. The contestant with the most donations will be crowned as carving royalty on Halloween.
To learn more about the contestants or to donate, go to givebutter.com/hcmpumpkin or text “PUMPKIN” to 53-555. As of Thursday, more than $3,600 had been raised.
The museum has led other fundraising efforts, such as the Founding 150 campaign, which will honor businesses, organizations, families and individuals that donate a minimum of $1,000 to the museum. According to a Facebook post, the campaign was 87% complete earlier this month.
When it opens, the Huntington Children’s Museum will be for children ages 10 and younger and activities will be STEAM-based, or science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
