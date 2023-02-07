BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Children’s Museum will host the second annual aMAZEd by Kids event on Saturday at the Barboursville Public Library.
“We can’t wait until our paths cross at Huntington Children’s Museum’s second annual aMAZEd by Kids event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11,” said Tosha Pelfrey, one of the founders of the museum and its board president. “Don’t worry, we’ll help you navigate your way through this free event.”
Children begin by finding their way through a large walking box maze that took volunteers nearly three hours to build, Pelfrey said.
Children also make LEGO marble mazes, explore magnets with mazes, create Valentine’s Day cards, and other activities.
“We promise you’ll get lost in all the fun,” Pelfrey said.
The event was held at the main library last year. About 50 children attended.
“The event was my idea,” Pelfrey said. “After watching my son build resilience and perseverance through a lot of trial and error at a maze exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, I wanted Huntington Children’s Museum to offer a similar experience to local children. The maze pun fits nicely with a Valentine’s Day theme, so we chose February to host the event. We hope all of our events inspire families to learn and grow through play.”
The reusable materials used for the maze were purchased with a micro grant from Huntington Councilman Mike Shockley, Pelfrey said.
“The event is not a fundraiser and does not have any sponsors,” she said. “However, donations are always appreciated.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
