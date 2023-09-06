HUNTINGTON — The American Water Charitable Foundation on Wednesday presented a $164,520 grant to the Huntington Children's Museum for its “Sensory City” exhibit.
The grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundations, Keeping Communities Flowing grant program, which encourages conservation stewardship and civic responsibility.
“It's important to partner with projects that are, in and of themselves, a form of giving back to those communities, which is important with what the work they are going to be doing here with this children's museum and especially the city exhibit, which we're really excited to partner on," said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water.
“Water is critical and water is a precious resource," Burton continued. "There's not more being made, the water that we have today was around millions of years ago and hopefully will be around millions of years in the future. But now we're the stewards for the moment in time that we're here today. We have to be stewards of that water to protect it, we have to take care of it. So it's important that we educate our youth and we educate society on the importance of protecting water and the part that it plays in ensuring that we have life, and life can continue."
Burton said the American Water Charitable Foundation focuses on projects that provide an education about water and water conservation within the communities it serves.
This grant will go toward purchasing a water table, an augmented reality sand table, and designing a mural for the space.
“Within the space, you'll see 2- and 3-year-olds splashing around, playing with the water, learning how water moves. By the time they’re 5, 6 and 7 years old, you'll watch them and they'll be taking these deep wells and they'll be diverting them and moving water in other places. And then as they age and they get older, they'll be connecting what they're doing with the water table, the table to what our community members are doing,” said Tosha Pelfrey, president of the Huntington Children’s Museum.
The Huntington Children’s Museum has been in the works since January 2021, when its board first met.
“We're all about kids. And we're so excited to be that space for kids. So when children come through our space, what we expect to see is ... them making noise and messes and having a great time. And our hopes are to bring out the inner engineer and scientist and artist in every single child. We want children to ask 500 questions, and we want to answer them and then we want them to leave with more questions,” Pelfrey said.
The museum will be located at the former Shoney’s restaurant at 1700 Washington Ave. in Huntington.
“We were specific about choosing this location and the reason we were specific about it, we wanted to go into an area of need. We wanted to go into an area where we can serve children who otherwise may not have the opportunity to visit a space like this. So we are walking distance from Central City Elementary, which is one of the most impoverished elementary schools in our area," Pelfrey said. "By being in this area, we're making it so much more accessible for the families who live here to come here. We love that the west end of Huntington is going through a revitalization movement. We're excited to partner with all the folks who have been working to bring that to life for years. They've been great partners. They're great neighbors. We absolutely adore all of the businesses and the people, they welcomed us with open arms."
She says all children are welcome within the space but the exhibits will be designed for children ages 2-10.
The two largest exhibits are the “Sensory City” and “Into the Wild Climbing Club.” In addition to the water table, “Sensory City” will have a slushy table, similar to the one at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.
There is also “Curiosity Cove,” which lets children experience the design and engineering process. It involves drawing and building with LEGOs.
“Discovery Zone” goes with “Curiosity Cove.” Both will change in theme to encourage people to return to the museum. The “Discovery Zone” will have a dig pit, a book nook and a science research tent.
The last exhibit is “A City on The Move,” which is a dramatic play area in which children can role-play in a mini version of Huntington. It is not funded yet, but the museum board is looking for a sponsor for the exhibit and for individual buildings within the city.
So far, over $800,000 has been raised for the museum, but the board is looking to raise $1.5 million. Its opening is dependent on fundraising and getting exhibits built, so there is no set date yet, but Pelfrey says they’d like to open in 2024.
The museum relies on volunteers to make many of its projects and events happen. Pelfrey encourages anyone interested in promoting the wellbeing of local children and families to get involved by visiting hcmkids.org/volunteer.