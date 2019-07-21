HUNTINGTON — After seeing what a kids camp can do while volunteering in Baltimore, Dustin Epperly and other members of the Huntington Christian Church have teamed up with the A.D. Lewis Community Center to put on a free day camp for Huntington children this week.
Huntington Kids Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington's Fairfield neighborhood. The camp will serve children entering first to sixth grades. Lunch will be served each day by the A.D. Lewis Community Center and families are invited to get lunch and enjoy some playtime with their children.
Day one will start with registration for those who do not register online and time for children to meet their group leaders. Each day will have activities like crafts, team building, music and outdoor games that coincide with a lesson. The goal, said church member Levi Casto, is to teach the gospel in different ways.
"Really, a lot of the people dreaming this up grew up going to summer and church camps, but we realized it's not an option for all kids," Casto said. "So we thought, how can we live missionly and build better relationships with the kids in our backyard?"
The Huntington Christian Church was born in 2009 when a group from First Baptist Church of Kenova saw a spiritual need at Marshall University and surrounding areas. Originally called the Marshall Community Fellowship, the church has a large university student presence.
Casto said part of the goal is to connect the young adults with the community that is now their home.
"We want to build long-term relationships and allow college students to give back," he said. "We want the kids to know we are willing to provide support in their lives, not only for this week but all the weeks of their lives."
The kids camp is modeled after a similar camp in Baltimore that Epperly, director of collegiate ministry, volunteered with for several years.
"This was seven years in the making," Epperly said. "The team of churchgoers and Christians have had a heart for Baltimore for a long time, seeing the power that a kids camp can do, especially when people do believe in God. By his power, we can work together and see positive change."
Part of the changes included seeing more children involved with the church, but community involvement generally was up and kids were working for something bigger than themselves, he said.
"Obviously, exposure to the gospel is paramount," Epperly said. "But gospel is not just our personal relationship. We believe it should spill over with how we love our neighbors. Seeing kids form those bonds over time and learn to work together for something bigger than themselves is incredible whether we share beliefs or not."
While the church loves Baltimore, they also love Huntington.
"For the past few years, the people of our church have really plugged lights into the A.D. Lewis Center and we've gotten really close," Epperly said. "We are really thankful for the work they do."
Both Epperly and Casto said it was the A.D. Lewis Community Center that deserved all the credit for any good that comes out of the camp.
"We love Huntington," Epperly said. "I really think it's important as citizens of Huntington, we work hard individually to change the narrative. Incredible things are happening all over if we open our eyes and work together."
For more information, visit https://huntingtoncommunitychurch.com. Registration forms for the week can also be found there.
