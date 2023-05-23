Nicholas Gray, representative for Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., speaks as Expression Church conducts a groundbreaking ceremony for the “Ex-Dome,” a 60,000-square-foot sports complex, on Monday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A groundbreaking ceremony for a 60,000-square-foot sports dome at Expression Church in the 100 block of Cheshire Way in Huntington’s West End took place Monday.
“Ex-Dome” will have four basketball courts that can transform into eight volleyball courts, a 17,000-square-foot turf area for football, a full-size indoor soccer field and baseball training, including batting cages. It will also offer pickleball, cheerleading, wrestling and other indoor sporting opportunities, church leaders said.
