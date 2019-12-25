HUNTINGTON — For David, a homeless man in Huntington, being able to get a dinner and some companionship on Christmas Day is a blessing he thought he may not get.
“People just need help sometimes,” he said. “If not for this wonderful Christmas dinner and fellowship here, I would most likely be alone on Christmas with nothing to eat.”
David was just one of hundreds of people who came to First Presbyterian Church in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington for its annual Christmas Day Community Dinner in the newly renovated Friendship Hall.
On Wednesday, 715 hot meals went out to groups and individuals and another 150 to 200 people dined inside the church.
“We had more people served overall this year than last, but it goes up and down each year,” said Rus Livingood, head cook, dinner organizer and a deacon at the church. “This year the number spiked up because this is the first year that Second Presbyterian Church has asked us to give them 200 meals for them to serve. Folks at the Lifehouse, an addiction recovery facility in Huntington, were going there to dine after church services.”
Inside of the church was aglow with Christmas cheer as families volunteered and children of the church served, and some hot meals were also delivered to those in need at facilities around the city.
The annual holiday tradition at the church started in 1993, according to Livingood.
It was introduced by Elder Ed Copeland, a Huntington City Mission board member who observed the need for a Christmas Day meal to give the City Mission employees a day off.
“It was a way to take one afternoon off the shoulder of the Huntington City Mission, which does this type of work 365 days a year, including breakfast this morning,” Livingood said Wednesday. “To be able to help that wonderful organization take a breath is one part, and the other part is that people are eating here, taking a to-go container and this may be their meal for the day, as well as the camaraderie of eating Christmas dinner with others instead of maybe being alone.”
Livingood says what is most important is trying to help those in need get closer to God.
“If it gets anyone’s relationship closer to God, including those getting served or those doing the serving, then it makes it all worth it,” he said.
Livingood began working with his team of 15 to 20 volunteers on food preparation three days in advance. More volunteers came in to help on Christmas Day.
“The volunteers are rock stars,” he said. “They are giving up their day to come and do this for others. The majority of them come from our church congregation, but there are people that reach out to us every year and ask if there is any way that they can help.”
Livingood said one couple that owns a local business brought 100 prepared desserts to go with the menu that also included ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls and drinks.
“They helped us prepare meals as well,” he said. “We had another couple that doesn’t go to church here that came last year and said they wanted to help again this year. We had so many helping deliver meals, so many serving here, so many in the kitchen, and others have donated or helped fund the dinner. They have told me that rather than the commercial holiday stuff, they want to do what Christmas is all about, which is giving back to others.”
For many families, the annual dinner has become part of their Christmas Day tradition.
According to Sheryl Saul, church member and volunteer, “It’s a wonderful experience because it teaches our kids that it is not about us. It is not about presents. It’s about showing Jesus’ love for others and God’s gift to us.”