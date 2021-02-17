HUNTINGTON — Ash Wednesday was observed a little differently this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
At Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington, that meant hosting a drive-thru distribution of ashes during which COVID-19 prevention protocols could be followed.
A live online service was available on the church’s YouTube channel later in the evening.
The local service was similar to those being held worldwide, with the Vatican’s liturgy office last month issuing new guidance for priests celebrating Ash Wednesday, which ushers in the Lenten season leading up to Easter.
The guidelines called for a masked priest to deliver the prayer just once during the ritual and sprinkle ashes on the head of the faithful to ensure maximum social distancing.
In many places, priests smudge a cross on the forehead of the faithful in a sign of repentance, but the Vatican guidelines indicated sprinkling instead.