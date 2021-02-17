The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Ash Wednesday was observed a little differently this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington, that meant hosting a drive-thru distribution of ashes during which COVID-19 prevention protocols could be followed.

A live online service was available on the church’s YouTube channel later in the evening.

The local service was similar to those being held worldwide, with the Vatican’s liturgy office last month issuing new guidance for priests celebrating Ash Wednesday, which ushers in the Lenten season leading up to Easter.

The guidelines called for a masked priest to deliver the prayer just once during the ritual and sprinkle ashes on the head of the faithful to ensure maximum social distancing.

In many places, priests smudge a cross on the forehead of the faithful in a sign of repentance, but the Vatican guidelines indicated sprinkling instead.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.