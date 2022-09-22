HUNTINGTON — A local church is preparing to continue an annual community tradition.
The St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood is hosting its annual Greek Fest this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, people can visit the church to experience a bit of Greek culture and the Orthodox Christian faith through traditional meals and pastries, dancing, live music, church tours and more. The church is located at 701 11th Ave.
Nick Svingos, a co-organizer of the festival, said this year’s event marks the 40th year the church has held the Greek Fest. The other organizer is Joanna Svingos-Smith.
The festival is an opportunity for members of the church to showcase their faith and culture, he said.
“Our church is not made up of Greeks only. There’s Russians, Lebanese and others that come here, and even English. There’s lots of different ethnicities that go to this church,” Svingos said. “So it’s a chance for them to not only share some of their Orthodox faith, because there’s church tours that go on — and the church tours are nice for people to be able to go in and listen to Father Mark Elliott talk about the faith and what it entails — and then it’s also nice to be able to come and sit down and listen to some music that you don’t hear every day, some Greek music, and having some authentic Greek food and having some good community (socializing).”
In the past two years, the festival was held in a grab-and-go style for the food because of the coronavirus pandemic. Svingos said the church has learned a few things because of the change, such as adding a QR code for menus. Lines this weekend will be more streamlined because the dinner menu is fixed with a choice of protein, lamb, chicken, pastitsio and moussaka.
“It’s a lot more work, but it’s definitely worth it, and we consider this more of a community type of festival because it’s on the Southside of Huntington, and people like to walk from their homes and they like to drive in and they’ll walk,” Svingos said.
His favorite part of the festival is the preparation. Once one festival ends, planning for next year begins. Members of the church begin working on pastries months in advance. Food must be ordered ahead of time.
This week serves as the final push to get everything ready for the Greek Festival and finish cooking the basics.
“It’s kind of where we are right now, looking, trying to put things together here. You can kind of smell the lambs that are already in the oven right now,” said Ron Smith, one of the cooks preparing food Wednesday afternoon. “What we’re doing today is seasoning and cooking them and we’ll let them cool. And tomorrow we will slice them. … That’s just for the lamb.”
He and two other cooks, Sotero Svingos and Nick Steele, were working in the church’s kitchen. They estimated they serve more than 700 meals each day of the festival.
During the festival, dinners will be distributed in the basement of the church, while pastries will be at the community center next door. Outdoor tents will cover areas where people can eat and the performances will be. Several vendors will also be at the festival.
To learn more about Greek Fest and see a full menu, visit www.stgeorgehwv.org/festival. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
