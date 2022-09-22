The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A local church is preparing to continue an annual community tradition.

The St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood is hosting its annual Greek Fest this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, people can visit the church to experience a bit of Greek culture and the Orthodox Christian faith through traditional meals and pastries, dancing, live music, church tours and more. The church is located at 701 11th Ave.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

