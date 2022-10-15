Volunteers prepare kibbeh for Holy Spirit Orthodox Church’s annual Middle Eastern Dinner on Thursday in Huntington. This will be the first time the chuch has hosted the dinner since the COVID-19 pandemic.
HUNTINGTON — The Holy Spirit Antiochian Orthodox Church is bringing back its annual Middle Eastern Dinner tradition on Oct. 30, and members of the church have already started preparing the meals.
The dinner honors some of the church’s founders who came from the Middle East, such as Lebanon and Syria, and Father John Dixon said he is excited to have people try the delicious foods like kibbeh, cabbage rolls and baklava.
“We’ve been doing this for about 50 years now,” Dixon said. “This is an opportunity to sample foods that you would not get anywhere else in this area during the rest of the year.”
The event will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $10 for children 10 years old and under and $20 for everyone else. For tickets and more information, individuals can contact Dixon at 304-634-0411.
Church member Mary Ann Dolen said members begin preparing food well in advance to make sure everything gets finished in time, as they make enough food for about 500 meals.
In addition to Middle Eastern food, the church will offer pastries and Ethiopian dishes.
The church has not hosted its Middle Eastern Dinner for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dolen said before the pandemic, the Middle Eastern Dinner had about 500 visitors, and she hopes people come back even though they have taken a couple years off.
For Dolen, the best part of this time of year is working with the other church members to make the food, and being able to serve it to the community.
“Just being here and working with the church members and greeting people, greeting everybody — that’s the fun part. That’s my favorite,” she said.
Dixon agreed, saying his favorite part of the event is welcoming people, whether they are returning members or new visitors.
“It’s fun to have people come into the church,” he said. “We do see some of the same people every year, but there are also some new faces, so that’s fun.”
In addition to tasting food, visitors will be able to tour the church and watch performances by the church’s choir.
Holy Spirit Antiochian Orthodox Church is located on Woodhaven Drive near Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
