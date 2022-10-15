The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Holy Spirit Antiochian Orthodox Church is bringing back its annual Middle Eastern Dinner tradition on Oct. 30, and members of the church have already started preparing the meals.

The dinner honors some of the church’s founders who came from the Middle East, such as Lebanon and Syria, and Father John Dixon said he is excited to have people try the delicious foods like kibbeh, cabbage rolls and baklava.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

