Volunteers Andrew Bowman, of Huntington, left, and Cora Westmoreland, of Huntington, prepare Thanksgiving dinners to be distributed the following morning on Monday, November 21, 2022, at New Life Church in Huntington.
Volunteers Andrew Bowman, of Huntington, left, and Cora Westmoreland, of Huntington, prepare Thanksgiving dinners to be distributed the following morning on Monday, November 21, 2022, at New Life Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A Huntington church prepared Thanksgiving food baskets Monday evening to be delivered to local families Tuesday, ahead of the holiday.
New Life Church will give away 250 Thanksgiving dinners, estimating they will serve 1,200 people in the Tri-State. The distribution will be operated at the church’s location, 1101 Cedar Crest Drive.
The food will be passed out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to community members referred to the church, as well as those with vouchers that were available to anyone in need of a meal.
“We love Huntington and our local community, and we want people to know that God loves them too. We believe that everyone deserves a happy Thanksgiving dinner,” senior pastor Josh Huffman said.
Volunteers put together the boxes with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, rolls and pie at the church.
Huffman said the church worked with Huntington’s Information & Referral Services as well as local school systems to assist families in need.
Information and Referral is a section of the Cabell County Public Library with the goal to link people in the community with resources to meet their needs.
The Database of Community Resources for Cabell and Wayne County is maintained by the service and located on the library website.
“With a database filled with community resources that is continuously updated by our database specialist we hope to have the answer to almost any question you may have,” the service’s Facebook stated.
To request more information regarding local resources shared by Information and Referral, call 304-528-5660. For questions regarding the Thanksgiving distribution, call New Life Church at 304-733-4423.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.