HUNTINGTON — A Huntington church prepared Thanksgiving food baskets Monday evening to be delivered to local families Tuesday, ahead of the holiday.

New Life Church will give away 250 Thanksgiving dinners, estimating they will serve 1,200 people in the Tri-State. The distribution will be operated at the church’s location, 1101 Cedar Crest Drive.

