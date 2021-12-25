Ben McElroy, left, and 8-year-old Lilly Perry portray Mary and Joseph as St. Peter’s Episcopal Church hosts a walk-thru event of scenes from the Christmas story on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — “And the angel said unto them, fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”
From the field where shepherds were tending their sheep to the stable where Jesus was born, children took visitors at a Huntington church this week on a guided tour of their version of the Christmas story.
The walk-thru event at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church featured familiar scenes from the day Jesus was born.
Children and youth of the church guided guests through scenes that included Bethlehem, shepherds seeing the angel, the wise men and the manger.
Guests at the event were asked to bring a donation for the church’s blessing box.
